Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the nation on Hanuman Jayanti





New Delhi :: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday, extended warm greetings to the inhabitants of India on occasion conducive to Hanuman Jayanti. By turning on social networks, the Prime Minister pronounced his sincere wishes, invoking the blessings of Lord Hanuman the symbol of strength, devotion and altruistic service. In his message, wrote Prime Minister Modi, “The best wishes to all the compatriots of Hanuman Jayanti. With the blessings of Sankatmochan Hanuman Ji, that everyone is always in good health, happy and prosperous.” The message was widely shared and appreciated by subscribers and the faithful on various platforms. Hanuman Jayanti, who marks the birth of Lord Hanumanis celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across the country. The temples dedicated to the divinity bear witness to a wave of faithful offering prayers, singing Hanuman Chalisaand organizing special Aartis and Bhajan-Kirtans. In many regions of the country, processions and religious rallies have also been organized while joining local security and administrative directives. Known for its unshakable devotion to Lord Ram, Hanuman is venerated as a symbol of power, courage, humility and loyalty. Its character in the epic Ramayana is often quoted as an ideal for devotion and duty, making Hanuman Jayanti one day spiritually significant for millions of faithful. Prime Minister Modis Message underlined the spiritual and cultural unity that festivals like Hanuman Jayanti bring to the nation. His tweet reflects not only a religious feeling, but also an appeal to inner strength, resilience and collective values ​​deeply rooted in the teachings associated with Lord Hanuman. BJP leaders and other political figures have also joined extensible greetings, while many social organizations have organized food distribution, cleanliness campaigns and devotion programs in honor of the day. Meanwhile, through states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil NaduSpecial prayers and rituals took place in eminent Hanuman temples. In Varanasi, faithful were seen offering Sindoor and Laddoos, traditional offerings at Lord Hanuman, while the priests recited the verses of the Ramcharitmanas.

