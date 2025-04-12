Imran deposits a plea for an early hearing of 190m calls





Islamabad: former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have made a various civil request in the IHC for an early hearing of their calls against the verdict of a court of responsibility which condemned the couple in the corruption case of 190m earlier this year.

According to the request, the court of Islamabad Accountability Court-I condemned the founder of the PTI and his wife on January 17 and yet even after a delay of about three months, the IHC did not retain his calls. They argue that this delay is a sufficient cause for a rapid hearing of their calls.

The request indicates that the petitioner is a former Prime Minister and that his detention is the result of the political vendetta. He claims that the delay in the drafting of calls presents a risk of injustice. The petition also stipulates that an early audience is essential for justice in a timely manner.

The Branch of the Journal IHC assigned the newspaper of the newspaper 7115/24 to the petition deposited by IMRAN and 7116/24 to the petition deposited by Bushra Bibi.

Earlier, the founder of the PTI and Bushra Bibi had also filed various requests for the request for suspension of their sentence and liberation under bail.

Islamabad accountability court-I sentenced the founder of the PTI to 14 years in prison and Bushra Bibi at 7 years old in the case filed in 2023.

The lawyer for the founder of the PTI, Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, told the media that Imran was intended for political revenge. “He was sentenced so that he was maintained in prison. The sentence is unconstitutional and illegal.”

