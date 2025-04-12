Safety arrangements in place for PM Modis Yamunanagar Visit: DC





The Prime Minister Narendra Modis program will be organized in 170 acres in the village of Kail of the Yamunanagar district. Out of the total of 170 acres, 40 acres will be used to install the main pandal and 96 acres for vehicle parking. A special tent is installed for the event, which could withstand water, fire and storm. Sub-commissioner Parth Gupta said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would throw the foundation stone for the third unit of the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram thermal power station in the village of Kail in the Yamunanagar district on April 14. He said that all the necessary preparations were being administratively administrative for the organization's organization. He added that 50,000 to 60,000 people should attend the program. Adequate arrangements have been taken linked to the seats, drinking water, toilets and safety, said GUPTA. He said three public car parks were made on the Karnal-Saharanpur road, on Chhachhrauli Road and opposite. The DC said that adequate arrangements had been taken for the security of the Prime Minister. Up to 3,000 police officers, including 10 police superintendents, 29 assistant police superintendents and 75 inspectors from various districts will be held in service, said the DC. He said 22 checkpoints would be set up in the district and that the diversion of routes would also be designed to control traffic. He added that the health service set up more than 15 medical points at the place of the event, where a team of doctors would be present. He said that apart from this, 25 ambulances would also be parked on various sites. The DC said that farmers, whose agricultural land was used to organize the program, will soon receive an appropriate compensation for harvesting. The land compensation request was sent to the government, said Gupta.

