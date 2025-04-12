This Passover, we must examine indecent betrayal by ours





April 11, 2025

I am livid on the Jewish supporters of Trump who support a set of values ​​in contradiction with the principles that supported us.

A Jewish student carries a kippah which was given to him by the campaign of Donald Trumps during a speech before eminent Jewish donors on September 19, 2024, in Washington, DC.

Passover has always been the favorite Jewish party of me. A Seder is the time to remember the whip of the oppression and the joys of deliverance. This is a time when the youngest are encouraged to question their elders, a moment to celebrate the fall of the pharaohs and false gods, and a moment to be reappropriate by speaking with family and friends of the way the Jewish values ​​apply today.

With the approach of this year's pesach, I do not feel fortified or reconstituted. Instead, I tremble with contempt for those of my Jewish community by ignoring the basic lessons of the Seder: the pain of subjugation, the joys of freedom and the questioning of the reason why we do what we do, at the table and in life.

The Jewish supporters of the Trums fight rich against anti -Semitism are devoid of morality, supporting a set of principles in contradiction with what supported us. Israel, not Judaism, is their religion and their false God. They rally in the state as if it were a golden calf. They act as if those who question do not deserve to be heard, only punished. And Donald Trump is their pharaoh.

Current number

Where is the dignity of being Bari Weiss and apologizing for Elon Musk and Steve Bannons Nazi Sécées? She has no honor, essentially adoring an apartheid state. Where is the dignity of being Jonathan Greenblatt, chief of the anti-diploma league, an organization which has become a PR machine for right anti-Semites? The people he now defends against defamation are certainly not Jews. The acceptance of my pro-Israeli Jewish brothers to have Mike Huckabee, a Christian Zionist, like the American ambassador to Israel is a choice to give up and be treated like a schmatte. Many of my Jewish compatriots now say that Israeli interests are better served by someone who believes in a version of Christianity who says we belong to hell when the kidnapping arrives. They say that the importance of Israel does not lie in the protection of Jews, as Weiss insists, but in the creation of a Disneyland from the end of the world for the radical evangelicals of the right. By making this choice, Trump does what he does to everyone who picks him up. He humiliates Jewish supporters of Israel because their acceptance of humiliation only breaks them more.

But nothing is as broken in our collective religious community as the omnipresent idea that this administration filled with anti -Semites must shred our civil freedoms in the name of anti -Semitism. A recent title in The Guardian Read, Leo Terrell, prevails over the chief of anti -Semitism, shares the post by eminent neonazi. How many titles like this should we see? During his first mandate, Trump offered a hand of friendship to the street thugs who singing the Jews will not replace us and those who ransacked the Capitol on January 6. During his second term, they develop a policy.

We see Jewish organizations aligning the ice in their quest to remove and imprison international students who protest, sign praise or who have the temerity of marrying someone who is reprehensible in their eyes. The fact that these organizations are not only silent in the face of this, but also providing names and do people for the end of the armed abduction is a betrayal of previous generations. It is an erasure of our own history at Passover: our own bitter tears, represented on the base of the Seder by horseradish and salt water. Jewish supporters of the Israeli State are seeing their golden calf spread from the river to the sea.

The desecration of the debate and the acceptance of having a thought of the police are not in our interests as a people, and this marks the negation of our spiritual self. Whatever the ice since its launch in March 2003 while George W. Bushs Start for the present moment, a graphic he published yesterday clearly shows what has become, by reading, if he crosses the American border illegally, it is our work to stop it. The graph then lists what his mandate is to stop: people, money, products, ideas. Ice thinks that his work is to prevent the ideas of crossing the border, in particular all the notions that appreciate Palestinian life or self -determination.

Then, there are this week's reports on Trumps' intention to mainly take control of the University of Columbia, effectively destroying the institution in order to, says that Trump, ensuring that Jewish students feel safe. Which Jew with respect for their ancestors could support a governmental higher education crisis? My grandfather, the first person in our family to go to university, would die a second death if he was there to see such a thing. And not only because the university which delivered him from poverty was a school to which he was barely attended due to quotas on Jewish students. This school was the University of Columbia and it is not the Palestinians imposing these quotas.

These threats, as the professor of Colombia-Jeuif James Schamus write it, in fact aims to bring what has always been a hub for Jewish debate in the heel: they come after Columbia precisely because the university is, to (not) a populist base before whom they execute their Hitler slowdowers and to whom they are watered by their anti-Semitic memes, New Yy, Liberal Insens, etc.

The proof of Schamuss Point is seen in the number of Jews who were at the heart of the Columbia camps. The Jews defending themselves for Mahmoud Khalil, the student leader who was removed from the streets of New York by masked armed men without badges having called ice. According to documents submitted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Khalil did not commit any crime. He is innocent of everything except a belief in a free Palestine. Trump administrations are only the alleged that Rubio can expel Khalil if he determines that the beliefs, declarations or past associations, current or expected of Khalils will compromise American foreign policy interests. What is an expected expensive belief?

Having Jewish organizations celebrating such a thing shows such a contempt for whom we are as a people and what we have endured. Expect the Canary's mission to compile a list of the youngest of all seder for having dared to ask the four questions and feed these names in Rubio which, in the auctions of the pharaohs, will make them remove the ice and the domestic department of the new favorite hunting ground: elementary schools. There is no decade of decency, only humiliating hypocrisy by qualifying as a Jew and supporting this administration of Christian Zionists, lovers of fascism and enemies of free thought. A place at the Seder table this year is however very appropriate. Trump's Jewish supporters represent darkness, bloodshed and an attack on young people. They became our 11th plague.

Dave Zirin

Dave Zirin is the nation's sports editor. He is the author of 11 books on sports policy. He is also the co -producer and writer of the new documentary behind the shield: the power and the policy of the NFL.

