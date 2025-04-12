The deputies were brought back to the municipalities to vote on an emergency law – as Jonathan Reynolds described the plans to save the British steel industry

Jonathan Reynolds confirmed that the government planned to take control of British Steel to prevent its Chinese owner from closing the last installation of Great Britain Virgin Steelmaking.

The business secretary said that he had negotiated in good faith with Jingye, the Chinese firm, to keep the opening of the Scanthorpe steelworks – which has the last two operating stoves of Great Britain capable of manufacturing non -recycled steel.

But the company, he said, had refused an agreement presented by the government and had planned to close the factory-and to cancel and refuse to pay future orders.

He said he believed that Jingye's plan was to close the factory and provide the Downsream factories which they also have with materials “not scunning, but China”.

And he said in a counter-offer, Jingye asked the government to pay “hundreds of millions of pounds without any condition to stop this money … be transferred to China”.

“I could not guarantee that other requests for money would not have been made,” he added.

Reynolds said that the nationalization of British steel was still on the table – but that the government “must act today”.

The bill to be submitted to the deputies today will give the business secretary Johnny Reynolds the power to take control of British Steel – the SCUTHORPE factory itself and downstream factories operated by the company. He does not take the company in full public ownership – although a change of property is probably at this stage.

The 10 -page bill allows the government to ask steel companies to maintain the assets in progress and to take over these assets if they do not respect these instructions. It also provides for a cost remuneration regime incurred by a company following government instructions and criminal sanctions for executives that ignore them.

The ministers always hope to find a trading partner to face the factory and guarantee its future, but nationalization is always on the table if one cannot be found. In addition to Mr. Reynolds ordering staff to maintain the high stoves in operation, the government will pay the raw materials necessary to keep them on.

The owners Jingye – who estimates that the installation loses approximately 700,000 a day – had not bought the coal necessary to maintain the fires on, which puts the last two stoves in Britain at risk of “doing cold”.

Addressing Sky News on Saturday morning, the Minister of Industry Sarah Jones suggested that the negotiations with Jingye on saving the factory had broken down, accusing the company of not having acted “in good faith”. She said: “This problem has now become existential because the company refused to provide the raw materials we need to operate the high stoves.

“If the high stoves are unforeseen, they can never be reopened, steel simply solidifies in these ovens and nothing can be done.

“Thus, the choice that faces deputies today is that we want to regain control, to give the secretary to business the power to act as the director of the company and to ask the company to ensure the raw materials and that we keep the high stoves in operation, or want to see the end of the production of primary steel in this country and the loss of jobs?”

Saturday's emergency legislation also provides criminal sanctions if the executives do not respect the instructions to keep the high stoves open. Ms. Jones said that the government “intervenes” if the owners of British Steel do not cooperate, the company “responsible for all the costs we engage”.

She added: “We have the $ 2.5 billion fund for steel that we had in our manifesto, that we will use if necessary, so there will be no additional costs for the chessboard that we do not already have in our plans.”

Jingye, who bought British Steel in 2020, said that he had invested more than 1.2 billion to maintain operations in the midst of continuous production instability and “important” financial losses of around 700,000 per day. The proposals to close the Scunthorpe ovens had aroused fears of job losses at the factory, which employs thousands of people.

Affairs Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said Jingye had confirmed the plans despite months of talks and a co-investment offer of 500 million things from the government, leaving the ministers “other choice” than acting to save job losses and save the factory.

The ministers hope to obtain private investments to save the factory in the longer term, but Ms. Jones admitted on Saturday that there was currently no business willing to make an offer.

Saturday's legislation is intended to provide an urgent temporary solution to the threat of closing the high stoves of Scantunts until a longer term plan is agreed, and full nationalization remains an option. The unions hosted the decision, but the conservative chief Kemi Badenoch accumulated the work of having “crimped the negotiations” and declared that “their incompetence led to a last minute of recall”.

The liberal democrat, Sir Ed Davey, described the debate to advance “a serious plan for the sustainable future of domestic steel production” while the chief of the reform of the United Kingdom Nigel Farage reiterated his support for nationalization.

The municipalities began at 11 a.m. and the House of Lords will sit at noon during the first parliamentary recall on a Saturday since 1982, when the deputies returned after the start of the War of the Malouines.