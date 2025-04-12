Alterations of tearful function and dysfunction of the meibomian glands through various phenotypes of polycystic ovary syndrome

The potential Casecontrol observation study, conducted in a tertiary university hospital, received the approval of the institutional ethics committee before initiation. The researchers participating in the study adhered to the principles of the Helsinki Declaration, and a written informed consent was obtained from all the participants. Our study included patients diagnosed with the SOPK at the gynecology and obstetrics clinic between January 2021 and September 2021. The patients were diagnosed with an ovary polycytic syndrome (SOPC) according to the following three characteristics of Rotterdam, which require the presence of at least two of the following three characteristics: (1) Oligo / Anovulation, defined as an air and / / air mass cycle or anovulation; (2) Clinical or biochemical signs of hyperandrogenism, demonstrated by a modified Ferriman-Gallwey score of 8 or more and / or the presence of acne; Hyperandrogenemia, defined as total testosterone levels exceeding 0.6ng / ml (2nmol / l) and / or dehydroepiandrosterone levels exceeding 3ng / ml (10.5 nmol / L); and (3) polycystic ovarian morphology, characterized by the presence of at least 12 follicles measuring 29 mm in diameter, as determined by transvaginal or abdominal ultrasound examination9. A single ovary meeting these criteria was considered sufficient for the diagnosis of SOPK. All SOPK definitions were made by the same gynecologist (BG) and all the information included belongs to newly diagnosed patients. After the diagnosis of SOPK, the phenotyping was carried out and four different phenotypes were identified: A, B, C and D. Phenotype fulfilled the three criteria (menstrual irregularity, hyperandrogenism and PCO on ultrasound), phenotype B ultrasound and phenotype D with only menstrual irregularity and PCO on ultrasound Hyperandrogenism. The patients were classified into one of these four groups according to phenotypic criteria. Consequently, a total of 5 groups were included in our study, 4 study groups for sopk phenotypes and 1 control group. Following the study, it was concluded that reliable results could be obtained with 32 subjects in the control group and 128 subjects in the SOPK group, with a power of 95% and an error margin at 5%, with an average effect size of D = 0.77 for the independent T test with two samples. A total of 160 women were included in the study, 32 women in each group. All patients had between 1845, defined as the reproductive age group. None of the participants were pregnant.

After the diagnosis of the gynecology and obstetric clinic, patients underwent the necessary ultrasound and laboratory assessments. Samples of venous blood were taken from women during the early follicular phase of their menstrual cycle (days 35), after spontaneous menstruation or the appearance of bleeding induced by progesterone. Blood samples have been taken from the antecubital veins between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. after a 12 -hour fast for a precise measurement of total and free testosterone, estradiol, FSH and LH. Detailed medical data, including age and personal medical history, have been obtained from all participants.

Ophthalmological examination

The patients included in the study were then referred to the ophthalmology clinic, without a specific phenotype identified. While including both eyes of the same patient in a study can provide additional data, it also introduces complexities that can reduce the reliability of the results10. Therefore, in order to increase the reliability of our study, a single eye and even side of each patient was included in the study in accordance with the literature. Clinical eye examinations were carried out by the same doctor (blind at Sopk phenotypes (FS) at the Ophthalmology Faculty, at Recep Tayyip University Erdogan all participants suffered the same detailed ophthalmological examination as the evaluation of visual acuity, the assessment of the slit lamp, the assessment of intraocular pressure and the evaluation of the Fundoscopy.

The tear functions were evaluated via the Schirmer 1 and 2 test and the NIBU. The schirmer that I test without anesthesia involved inserting a strip of filter paper (Whatman Testrips, Optitect) in the 1/3 fornix exterior of the lower cover, and the patient was invited to flash if necessary. After 5 minutes, the quantity of wet millimeters was measured. The wet values ​​of the bands less than 6 mm in 5 minutes were considered abnormal. In accordance with similar studies, the Schirmer 1 test without topical anesthesia was carried out to assess the production of aqueous tears and confirm the absence of aqueous tear disability in subjects11.12. For the Schirmer 2 test, topical anesthesia was instilled in the eye before the test, and the measurement was performed 5 minutes after the place of test paper. It should be more than 3 mm. It provides information on the secretion of basal tears12.13.

The questionnaire on the disease of eye surface disease, a result tool reported by the validated patient, is widely used to assess the symptoms linked to drought in the eyes and the impact of this condition on the visual function and the overall quality of life. Patients had to assess 12 elements on a scale of 0 (never) to 4 (always). The total score was determined by adding the patients' responses and dividing by the total potential points. Higher scores unequivocally indicate more serious discomfort13.

The morphological droup of the Meibomian gland and the values ​​of the Nubit were evaluated with the corneal topography of Sirius (CSO, Italy). During a nibit test, a sodium fluorescein dye is applied to the eye and the tear film is examined under a lump lamp. The patient is invited not to blink until very small dry spots appear. A normal Nibi is considered ten seconds or more, while five to ten seconds is considered to be average, and less than five seconds are considered13,,14,,1516. A short NIBT is the sign of an unstable tear film. The absence of MG was classified for the lower eyelids as follows: grade 0 = no partial glands; Grade 1 = 25% of the partial glands; Grade 2 = 2650% of the partial glands; Grade 3 = 5175% of the partial glands; and 45% of the partial glands17. We carried out tears' production tests (Schirmer Test 1 [without anaesthesia] and 2 [with anaesthesia]). Eye surface lesions caused by the use of sodium fluorescein bands were assessed via the Oxford rating method18.

In the detailed examination of the slit lamb, the expression of the MG was recorded and noted according to Shimazaki et al. (Grade 0 = clear secretion, grade 1 = cloudy meibum expressed with slight pressure, grade 2 = cloudy meibum expressed with more than moderate pressure, grade 3 = toothpaste secretion or no secretion expressed)19.

The study has excluded patients with congenital adrenal hyperplasia, hyperprolactinemia, customs syndrome, thyroid disease and the use of hormonal drugs, ovulation induction agents, glucocorticoids or anti-albums in the previous six months. Participants were not eligible for the study if they had one of the following conditions: surface anomalies of the cornea, lenticular or eye; A story of glaucoma; eye surgery; eye trauma; Refraction error greater than two diopters; infectious keratoconjunctivitis; Inflammatory ocular surface diseases; Dysfunction of the Meibomian glands caused by the infestation of Démodex; corneal scars; Concomitant use of topical ophthalmic drugs; Topical ophthalmic steroids taken within four weeks of the study; Systemic drugs affecting the production of tears; insufficient aqueous tear; or a history of use of contact lenses.

Statistical analysis

The data collected was analyzed with the IBM SPSS program. Compliance with normal distribution inside and between groups was analyzed by the Kolmogorovsmirnov test and the Shapirowilk test. The Mannwhity U test was used to compare data not normally distributed according to binary groups. The normally distributed data have been analyzed via a unidirectional variance analysis, and the non -normally distributed data was analyzed via the Kruskalwallis H test. The exact fisherman's test was used to study category data according to the groups, and multiple comparisons were analyzed by the Z test with the Bonferroni correction. The relations between the quantitative characteristics that were not normally distributed were analyzed with the correlation coefficient of Spearmans RHO. The results of the analyzes are presented as the Standard, the median (minimumximum) for quantitative data and the frequency (percentage) for categorical data. A level of meaning of p<0.05 was considered statistically significant.