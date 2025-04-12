Imran Khan remembers the unfortunate facet of his relationship with the ex-wife Avantika who made him decide to separate | Bollywood News





The Imran Khan actor had an excellent film race in the 2000s, and for a few years, he was reserved as the next big Bollywood star. Unlike other stars of his generation, who generally claimed to be single, Imran married his girlfriend then Avantika when he was a popular man in the films. Marriage collapsed a few years later, and in a recent interview, Imran said that since they started to go out together in their adolescence, many models of their relationship had never evolved. He shared that he was already on a trip to work on his mental health when he decided to separate.

He shared with Filmfare: “I entered this relationship when I was very young. I was 19, and in good faith and good intention. But as is sometimes the case with this kind of long-term relationships, especially when you start at a very young age, a lot of interpersonal dynamics and models are defined in the way you were as a teenager and as you grow up, perhaps, I do not think of all the others and not to face all the others and not to develop and to evolve enough and in another way, I may not think of all the others, ourselves. »»

Imran admitted that it was “an unhappy facet of our dynamics”. He added: “So I was a few years in my mental health course and in the midst of that, that's where I made the choice to separate myself.” Imran and Avantika were married for almost eight years.

He also talked about his relationship with his 10 -year -old daughter and said they had established an “open relationship” with each other. “My daughter and I have established an extremely narrow and open relationship, which I really wanted to develop and develop my relationship in this way. I wanted her to have a feeling of comfort and security, to feel that I am there for her, I have recovered it, but also the feeling that she should feel easy and open to speak to me without fear of judgment, “he said.

Imran said that there were certain moments with his daughter whom he considered to be “invaluable” and shared: “She told me about emotional parts of herself. At night, when you put them in bed and the lights are sifted, you have these 5 to 10 minutes of … It's a safe, intimate space where it will tell me about the idea, I sometimes share. It's invaluable.

