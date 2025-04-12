President Trump exempts smartphones, computers, new prices chips





Trump prices are now saving electronic devices, including smartphones

President Trump exempted smartphones, computers and other electronic imports from his reciprocal prices.

Washington The Trump Administration exempted smartphones, computers and other electronic imports from the reciprocal prices of President Donald Trump, softening the impact that tasks could have on the cost many popular technological products in the United States

The sculptures, published Friday evening in customs, customs and protection of American border protection, include electronic imports made in China, which Trump has targeted with 125%reciprocal rates. Hard records, memory fleas, flat-screen TV screens and semiconductors are also one of the excluded products.

This decision marks an important pivot in Trump's aggressive pricing policy in the midst of a growing trade war between the United States and China. The Trump administration said that China was not one of the 75 countries that approached the United States looking for commercial transactions following the Trump reciprocal series announced last week.

Trump argued that heavy prices are necessary to stimulate domestic manufacturing in the United States, including in the growing technology sector.

But its massive prices on China have been a significant threat to Apple Inc., which manufactures most of its products in China, including the popular iPhone. Microsoft and Samsung Electronics are other major technological companies that make products abroad and ship to the United States

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple Inc., is one of several technological leaders who tried to arouse the favor of the Trump administration while Trump pursues prices that have major ramifications on their businesses. Cook met Trump at the White House in February and donated $ 1 million to Trump's inaugural committee.

Despite the exemptions from technological prices, the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, said a statement on Saturday, President Trump clearly said that America cannot count on China to manufacture critical technologies such as semiconductors, chips, smartphones and laptops. “”

Leavitt said Trump had “billion dollars in American investment” from the world's largest technological companies, including Apple, TSMC and NVIDIA. “In the direction of the president, these companies collapsed to expose their manufacture in the United States as soon as possible.”

Bloomberg first pointed out the price exclusions.

Although excluded from 125% reciprocal prices on China, technological products still seem to be subject to 20% of prices that Trump previously imposed in Beijing in retaliation for the manufacture of fentanyl in China.

Although semiconductors are exempt from prices, Trump previously discussed plans aimed at targeting semiconductors with industry-specific prices on imports from all countries. He has not yet imposed these prices, however. The White House said potential prices on semiconductors on Saturday.

Trump previously imposed universal tariffs specific to industry on imports of steel, aluminum and car that remain in place and have promised to come up to come on pharmaceutical products.

In the midst of stock market disturbances, Trump delayed reciprocal 90 -day prices on Wednesday which he imposed on many countries, but maintain an universal reference rate below all imports.

Trump has also increased prices on China, carrying the total rate of 145% Chinese imports and encouraging Beijing to retaliate with reprisals on American exports.

