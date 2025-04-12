The controversial allegations of false diploma must be completed, so as not to lead to a personal feeling





Publication views: 106 JAKARTA – The president of the family of the former of the University of Gajah Madah (Kagama) Cirebon Raya Heru Sububia asked the public to think intelligently, linked to alleged false diplomas to the former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This was transmitted by HERU, its nickname when the friendship was received by the head of legal affairs PP Kagama, Danang Girindraward, Friday (4/4/2025) in Jakarta. I think the public must be intelligent and rational to manage diploma controversies. In addition, he was associated on behalf of a well-known university (Rouge-UGM), the public should have understood the big name and credibility of the UGM, said HERU after a meeting at the office of Jakarta Kagama PP. The planned UGM action plan is planned to coincide with the halal moment of the campus, Tuesday (15/04/2025). Where a number of figures will be involved such as Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar, Roy Suryo and other UGM alumni. “Action is a reasonable expression of the aspiration. The effort is part of the transparency and the responsibility for the validity of the data of an official. But the community must always think objectively and intelligently,” said HERU. He quoted the former President of the United States, Barrack Obama also experienced a similar controversy. A certain number of individuals wondered if Obama was born on American territory, because it was a condition for the appointment as president. In the case of Obama, he said, controversy has become an expression of the political war of the political nerves, where a conservative republican party would like a president born on the continent. It is more on ideological feeling. Now, in the Indonesian case, this shows part of the polarization so that the end is a personal feeling, said HERU. The controversy in Indonesia is today linked to the level of maturity in politics, in addition to the freedom of expression and confidence protected in government administrators. However, by referring to the indicator of political maturity, HERU said that in fact, the democracy of Indonesia was not yet mature. He asked all the linked parties to be mature, linked to the controversy of the authenticity of the 7th presidential diploma, Joko Widodo alias Jokowi from Gadjah Mada University (UGM). It must even be finished immediately, so as not to lead to subjective and personal questions. “If this does not end with the attitude of maturity, then malice will give birth to personal feelings. It will not be finished in public spaces, said HERU giving reason. Meanwhile, the President of Legal Affairs of PP Kagama Danang Girindrawardana during the reception of the president of Kagama Cirebon Raya said, ready to adapt to a certain number of problems on social media and the mass media which doubted the truth of the academic journey of former president Joko Widodo in UGM. “Pp Kagama is proactive and responsive to accommodate all the aspirations of the ancients and the management of the ancients, when the name UGM is linked. This clarification is at least, so that it can put the problem. So it is clear, not too much speculation, and this applies to anyone, concluded Danang. (Red).

