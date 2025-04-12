Parivar ka Saath, Parivar ka vikas: PM Modi takes the excavation at Varanasi

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the opposition parties said that people knowing power are focused only on promoting their own family, while his government is working on the theme of inclusive development by following the idea of ​​Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. However, he did not appoint any political party. Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Varanasi. (Ani photo)

Modi was addressed to a public meeting in Mehandiganj of his parliamentary constituency Varanasi after having offered 44 projects 3,900 crores.

Those who play day and night to take power, their principle is Parivar Ka Saath, Parivar Ka Vikas (family support, family development), said Prime Minister.

Modi, who started his speech by welcoming the people of Bhojpuri, also paid tribute to the reformer Dalit Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birthday, recognizing his contributions to social equality and the empowerment of women.

Today is also the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, symbol of social conscience. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule worked throughout their lives for the well-being of women's power, their self-confidence and their social protection. Today, we are doing before their ideas, their resolutions, their movement for the empowerment of women, giving it new energy.

Developing the constucicys on his youthful treatment over the past decade, he said about 10 to 11 years ago, there were problems linked to the disposal of medical treatment in the region. Today, my kashi also becomes the capital of health.

The main hospitals in Delhi and Mumbai have now become not only accessible to residents of the region, but have also ensured dignity for patients, he said, referring to the opening of branches of several leading hospitals here.

Returning his deep attachment to the city, he said, Kashi is mine and I belong to Kashi.

Finding the harmony of the cultural heritage of the Kashis and modern infrastructure as a unique model for the development of the India, said that Modi has declared today that India goes ahead with development and heritage together.

Stressing the transformer trip of cities in the past decade, he said, over the past 10 years, the development of Banaras has taken new impetus. Kashi has always preserved his inheritance and has made measures to a brilliant future. Today, Kashi is not only old, but my kashi is also progressive.

Speaking on the contribution of regions to development, Prime Minister Modi pointed out that today, India is advancing both with development and heritage and our Kashi becomes the best model for this.

The soul of India lies in its diversity and Kashi is its most beautiful image, he added.

Kashi is now at the center of the Purvanchal economic map. The kashi that Mahadev himself led the same Kashi himself today draws the tank of the development of Purvchal, he added.

In the past decade, by the way 45,000 crores were spent on the development of infrastructure and the connectivity of Varanasi and the surrounding areas. This money has not only entered concrete, it was transformed in confidence. Today, all Kashi and the surrounding districts benefit from this investment, said Modi.

He added that this investment in Kashi infrastructure was widened even on Friday after having offered 44 projects 3,900 crore for Kashi and Purvanchal. These include infrastructure projects to strengthen connectivity, programs to provide tap water to each village, an expansion of education and health establishments and new initiatives in the field of sports.

He said these projects will prove to be an important step to make Purvchal a developed region and that each Kashi resident will benefit from these diets.

These projects include significant extensions of the expansion of Lal Bahadur Shastri airport, overflights in Bhikharip and Manduadih and a new bridge connecting Banaras-Sarnath.

And now, the city’s city trial has also started in Kashi, Banaras will now be among the few cities in the world where such an installation will be available, he added.

The Prime Minister also distributed Ayushman Vaya Vandana cards to the elderly, who included Dinesh Kumar Rawat, Rajendra Prasad and Durgavati.

As part of this program, people over the age of 70 will receive free treatment, he said.

The PM said that the feeling of satisfaction on the faces of the elderly today is the greatest success of this program for me.

Now you will not have to sell land or contract loans for treatment. The government will now bear the cost of your treatment, he said.

The Prime Minister also said that 50,000 Ayushman Vaya Vandana cards were distributed in Kashi, which relieved thousands of families.

He also talked about initiatives like the Kashi Tamil Sangamam which helps to strengthen national unity.

Each locality of Kashi has a different culture; Each street has a different color from India. I am happy that with events like Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, these unity sons become stronger. Now Ekta Mall will also be built here. The diversity of the India will be seen in this Ekta shopping center. Products from different districts from India will be available here under one roof, he said.

On the economic level, Prime Minister Modi underlined the Uttar Pradesh changing the trajectory. Uttar Pradesh is no longer just a land of possibilities, now it is capable and the country of resolution, he said, noting how products made in India are recognized.

Today, UP is number one in the GI marking across the country. This means our culture, our business, our skills quickly obtain international recognition, he said.

He called to preserve the ancient soul of Kashi while advancing in the future.

Jo Bhi Kashi Ko Sahejta Hai (the one who preserves Kashi), he protects the soul of India. We must continue to empower Kashi. We have to keep Kashi to make more beautiful. We must continue to connect the ancient soul of Kashi with its modern physique, said Modi.

Modi has also said that his government is trying to ensure that the 2036 Olympic Games take place in India.

Addressing young people, said the Prime Minister, the emphasis is also placed on the fact that Kashi young people should obtain continuous opportunities to progress in India and that we are now working to make sure that the Olympic Games take place in India in 2036.

Undering the young people of Varanasi to work hard so that they win medals at the 2036 Olympic Games, Modi explained how the sports infrastructure of his constituency developed in eye on the future.

Today, new stadiums are under construction in Banaras, new facilities are created for young people, a new sports complex has opened its doors, hundreds of Varanasi players are there, he said.

The Prime Minister was also transferred 105 Bonus crores to Uttar Pradesh milk suppliers associated with Banas Dairy.

Modi said Banas Dairy had changed both the image and the fate of thousands of families in Kashi. This dairy has transformed your hard work into a reward and gave new wings to your dreams and what is happy is that with these efforts, many sisters of Purvanchal have become Lakhpati Didi. Where there was a concern about survival, the steps are now turning to prosperity. And this progress is visible in Banaras, at the top of the whole country. Today, India is the largest country producing milk in the world.

He noted the recognition of several products with geographic indication labels (GI), describing these labels as more than labels – these are identity certificates for the field, adding that they will bring Kashi's skills to the world markets.

These products include the table, the shehnai, the Thandai, the Bharwan red pepper, the red peda and the Habs.