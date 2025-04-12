



The Manahan solo stadium is a silent witness to the shameful defeat of Persis Solo before former president Joko Widodo. The Bengawan City Pride team was humiliated by its guest, Malit United, with a landslide score from 1-3 to the 28th week of the BRI League 1 match, Saturday April 12, 2025. The most painful? The defeat was sealed with a landscaped landslide from the Agile Unite winger Yakob Sayuri. Three goals in less than 10 minutes. 36th, 38th and 44th minutes. The defense of Solo Persis was in ruins, and everything happened in front of the first country for two periods. Yakob's latest objective was even born from a special scheme: the mature bait of the twin brother, Yance Sayuri. The deadly combination of the Indonesian eastern team made the first round of a nightmare for the host. 0-3. Indeed, in fact, had the chance to respond through Cleyton's kick in the 51st minute, but it was nothing more than an objective of entertainment. Malut United remains dominant. Even almost scored the fourth goal through a Sony Nord hard shot in the 84th minute that Riyandi could only be pushed with difficulties. This victory placed Malité United has soaked in fourth place in the ranking with 46 points. Children with the host family of Imran Nahumarury also sculpt extraordinary records: 10 consecutive games without defeat. Yakob Sayuri is now the club's top scorer with a collection of 9 goals, surpassing Chino. While solo persists? Run in 15th position. I just collected 26 points, and it was the 14th defeat of the season. The pressure for NGO Kim Swee becomes heavier. And today, the defeat was much more painful because it was observed directly by Jokowi.

