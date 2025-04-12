Politics
Amanda Platell: a rare preview of the Harry with a warm heart of yesteryear makes us want more
This week while his wife Meghan floated his jams and his father, King Charles, juggled his appointments on the treatment of cancer with royal duties, a Maussade Prince Harry made an ephemeral visit to the High Court of London.
He was there to demand the reintegration of full protection when he arrives at the protection of Great Britain abducted in 2020 after his separation from the royal family.
His KC Shaheed Fatima told the court spectacularly: there is a person sitting behind me whose security, whose security and life are at stake.
As it is pitiful to see Harry whine on a lower treatment after having decided to mount sticks and to live in California, then to throw his vitriol to the family he left.
While he was in court, the king and the queen were visiting Italy, where Camilla revealed that the secret of their 20 -year -old wedding was the ability to laugh together.
Well, laughter was on the ridiculous prince Harry, so imbued with his own morality that he is prepared to risk the costs of several million pounds in this case.
But then, suddenly, of the high court, the old prince reappeared, that full of care that created the Invictus games for the wounded soldiers, now making a surprise visit to Ukraine to meet war victims.
He flew to the superhuman center of Lviv, a clinic that treats the soldiers and injured civilians.
What does not love in the Harry of yesteryear, to speak to the victims of this ruthless war? His face full of compassion is that of another traveler, a man who saw war and brutality.
If only we could see more than this Harry, please. Not the victim prince entitled, but the warm man for which he was born.
Prince Harry at the High Court to appeal the decision of the Ministry of the Interior to stop his police protection
The ugly lotus
The remarkable star of white lotus must be loved Lou Wood, it of mass teeth.
But now the third series is above someone to say that the show was horrible. Not only because of the wet ensemble in Thailand but also in its representation of women like Chelsea, played by Aimee. Living Sleazy, Rich Guy Rick twice his age, was repugnant. None of the female characters were convincing and the sex scenes were Tawdry.
Creator Mike White, who talked about his gay difficulties, should learn how real women live and make love.
Aimee Lou Wood in the first of Los Angeles of The White Lotus Season 3 of HBO
Mickey's big brother
The actor nominated with the Oscars, Mickey Rourke, is irresistible on the celebrity Big Brother where he is paid 500,000 while he lumped like an altered dinosaur making profoundly inappropriate comments on gay roommates for which he received an official warning.
And so honest of the 9-week star to admit that his lives have imploded now, he is in a minor television program: I do not blame for my ship to sink except myself. I put my finger on the button at 14 and I never removed it.
Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke, who is paid 500,000 to be on Big Brother, made several inappropriate comments in gay roommates during his stay in the show
Lots of excitement as Prada and Versace fashion houses merge, a triumph for the creators of the stars, Donatella Versace and Miuccia Prada. Although Miuccias' clothes were given made him look like a cross between a elf and a dwarf from a White-Sow film, why would a woman with thousands of people want to overflow them?
Miuccia Prada attends the advantage of 2023 Costume Institute celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It was announced this week that Prada and Versace fashion houses merger
Seven police officers were injured after five of their vehicles pursuing a BMW were taken with suspective an accumulation, closing the A1. Five cop cars to hunt a driver? A moment of laughing for each of us who made our homes crack to find that the police appear two days later, or not at all.
Medical miracle
After having become the first British woman with a transplanted belly to give birth, Grace Davidson, 36, plans a second child.
Wonderful news for all those concerned, including his sister Amy who donated the uterus.
However, while celebrating this miracle which involved 20 doctors, nurses and specialists funded by Charity Womb transplanting UK at an unimaginable cost, we must not lose sight of the thousands of desperate women for a child who waits for years for the treatment of IVF on the NHS, the desire for their own little miracle.
Now that almost everyone is under slimming drugs like Wegovy, the most old -fashioned eats less and do not fill your weightwatchers franchise face would have filed for a balance sheet. A premature decision, surely, like every person I know who has been on a slimming medication has put half a Pierre when she stopped taking it.
I am delighted My magician friend Steven Frayne, formerly known as Dynamo, receives glowing criticism for her close and magical appearing. But I refused his invitation to an overview, because the last time I went to one of his shows, someone shouted: Hey Dynamo, can you make Amanda Platell disappear. . .
A faithful monarchist that I am, I am perplexed that King Charles and Queen Camilla have a private audience with the Pope in Italy. They are both divorced who remarried and who have not really lived a chaste life together.
Although she said that she only had four days to live after a car accident, Prince Andrews accuser, Virginia Giuffre, is miraculously outside the hospital in Australia, saying that her husband is a violent aggressor. If she is right, why did Perths put a restriction prescription on her, not her husband? Why do their children live with him not? There is something about all that even makes me feel a little sorry for Andrew.
Westminster Wars
Former obsequious minister Michael Gove, who betrayed Boris Johnson, is expected to receive a list of peers in the list of honors of Rishi Sunaks without any doubt for betrayal services.
So much for the work, wish to stop the gangmasters of the small boat. Only five were sentenced this year with a record of 6,642 migrants arriving in level passages a higher rate than in any conservative government.
Meanwhile, our zero net officials spent more than 700,000 in business class and premium economic flights helping to save the planet. The carbon footprint in business class is three times higher than the economy, used by plans that pay their wages.
Wag Rebekah Vardy again lost against Coleen Rooney during the last round of the Wagatha trials. She must now pay $ 1.6 million for her legal costs. The ridiculous emptiness of these married women to rich footballers begging for belief. Why should they be allowed to obstruct our courts with their spiritless vanities?
The main thing for Trump
Rather grotesque, given global economic turbulence, Donald Trump boasts that nations are demanding to speak to him. These countries call me, kissing my A **, dying to conclude an agreement.
Which must remind the orange one of the days when he was entertained by his former mistress Marla Maples.
|
