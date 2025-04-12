



President Recep Tayyip Erdoan inaugurated the newly widened terminals at Antalya airport on Saturday, marking an important stage in the aviation infrastructure of Trkiyes. With an investment of around 927 million euros ($ 1.05 billion), this project increased the capacity of airports from 35 million to 82 million passengers, a jump which reflects both the growing tourism sector of the country and the global aviation ambitions. Erdoan has proudly declared, with this project, carried out as part of a public-private partnership model, not a single penny was drawn from the Treasury of the State. The new terminals, both for national and international flights, testify to Trkiye's commitment to improve its transport infrastructure. The enlarged facilities, which include 224,000 square meters for the international terminal and 75,000 square meters for the national terminal, are about to manage an influx of travelers, including around 39.23 million passengers in 2024. Erdoan underlined, Antalya is a jewel of the Mediterranean, welcoming millions of local and foreign tourists each year. The capacity of our airports has already exceeded 35 million passengers, serving 36 million last year. We have to exceed 40 million this year. For the future, Erdoan shared that in 2029, the airport should respond to 45 million passengers, the new terminals positioned to meet growing demand. With these new terminal buildings and support infrastructure, Antalya Airport now has the ability to greet 82 million guests from around the world, Erdoan added. Stressing the effectiveness of projects, Erdoan noted that the spending on governments was zero, the funding entirely provided by the private sector. This is a success of the public-private partnership, he said. In addition to the extended terminals, the airport has increased its aircraft parking capacity, improved the VIP terminal and added new service buildings, including a 5,000 square meter DHMI office. The new installations also cement the Antalyas as a tourist center and key transit for international travelers. The investment generated from this project 8.555 billion euros in rental income reflects the long -term success of our strategic vision, said Erdoan. This is a clear example of how we can effectively use public resources while allowing the private sector to stimulate innovation and growth. Erdoan also took the opportunity to boast the position of the world aviation of Trkiyes, declaring that we transform Trkiye into one of the countries with the largest cover of aerial space. From 26 active airports in 2002 to 58 today, we have created a large network. Weve increased Istanbul airport to the second largest in Europe with a capacity of 80.1 million passengers in 2024. However, Erdoan did not hesitate to comment on the attitude of the West towards the advances of Trkiyes. Although we focus on the progression and modernization of our country, some in the West are more interested in sowing discord. We will not leave their opposition to our development to hold us, he said. Trkiyes' growth will continue, regardless of foreign influence or political resistance. Turning to internal policy, Erdoan criticized the opposition for not having understood the vision of his administrations. “Those who complain of our country with foreign media cannot understand the extent of this project. The vision of raising our nation is far beyond their scope,” he said. “We are committed to working for this country, whatever the small political disputes. With the support of our people, we will continue to keep our promises.” The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Ualolu, has echoed optimism, declaring that, since 2002, we have seen the aviation sector Trkiyes go from 26 airports to 58. We are now flying to 352 destinations in 132 countries.



The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Ualolu (L) presents President Recep Tayyip Erdoan with a gift during the official opening ceremony of the new national and international terminal buildings of Antalya, Antalya, Trkiye, April 12, 2025. (AA Photo) He added that in 2024, Trkiye will exceed 240 million passengers, a record for the nation.

