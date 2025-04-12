



At the time of President Donald won the second inauguration, many conservative voices and also Mark Zuckerberg, who apparently tries to win a seat at the lunch table for conservative children, applauded a return to masculinity. Even the New York Times, in the weeks following the elections, announced that this government would be by Bro.

I do not believe that masculinity is controlled, just as I do not think that femininity is controlled. But Turabout is a fair game.

It surprised me. If the trail is the exaggerated performance of sex, then prevails over the exaggerated macho trade, Jerk Snotick, would probably count as a form of drag. But I did not know that Trumps Carnival Mirror Masculinity represented real masculinity, and that everything that existed in the previous 248 years of male presidents had faded in something that was not masculinity. Frankly, as a feminist, I am upset that I missed it.

But since our nations come back very tuned for real masculinity, I was a little confused by some of the behaviors that have been posted lately. Is this how men have been supposed to act from the start?

For example: is it virile to become poor?

The reason why I ask is because Fox News has tried to run the reckless presidents of attempted the economy as an over-Wright Brothers air machine as something that the Americans should adopt because it is an opportunity for men to assert their virility. Make America Great Depression again, if you want.

Of the five, the shows, the co-host, Greg Gutfeld, wondered aloud if the now caused prices would offer the economy the ultimate boost of testosterone. Co-host Jesse Watters has applauded the possibility of returning generalized factory jobs that may or may not occur, years or decades in the future by declaring that studies have shown that work on a computer transforms you into a woman.

Is it virile to be bad in mathematics?

I am curious because after the announcement of the Trump administration prices, many economists quickly pointed out that in addition to the fact that the prices = BAD is one of the only principles that Paul Krugman and the late Milton Friedman would agree, the formula used to determine the individual rate rates was apparently based on an ignorance of the children of the economy.

The White House released what she claimed was the slightly more complicated formula he had used to determine the rates. But that also revealed some major problems. First, the formula was not even reduced all along. Second, as the free market and the limited support support for the American Enterprise Institute pointed out, one of the constants of the formula represented poor value. This meant that the figures spanked by the formula were about four times higher than it should have been, which is a decision that Maga Virile's men could expect from a woman from the rental of I or an eighth student in reparation algebra, but not hires allegedly based on meritocracy in the circle of Trumps.

Is it virile to cheat?

Trump and many of its larger Dies are a real Mont Rushmore in Philanderers. Many well -placed sources have said Trump cheating on golf. And now there are suspicions on Trumps message on social networks on Wednesday, which said it was the right time to buy shares, and which was followed shortly after the announcement that the prices of the release day would win (released), directly leading to a stock market overvoltage. If something harmful about this chain of events turns out to be true, it would be an initiate scheme in the villain of Scooby-Doo. Senator Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Called for an investigation into the whole case, but no offense to Mr. Schiff, if January 6 was not enough to convince enough Americans that Trump is a crook, I doubt that stock market manipulation would do it.

Is it virile to be with thin skin?

Is this supporters meant when they celebrated a return to masculinity?

First Buddy Elon Musk sang that comedy is now legal, but also hated Mike Myers Twitchy Saturday Night Live Live The identity of him, and has also sadly prohibited people on the website formerly known as Twitter for having made jokes about it. And it was widely extended that Barack Obamas roasting of Trump at the dinner of the Association of correspondents of the White House in 2011 at least partially inspired the Trump launching to present himself to the presidency. (I thought that one of the main problems with feminists, according to people who do not like feminists, is that feminists cannot take a joke at our expense. Was we the real men from the start?)

Is it masculine to be in vain?

Earlier this year, Trump was so offended by a portrait of himself in the Colorado State Capitol that he demanded that he be withdrawn. When Trump was reserved in the county of Fulton, in Georgia, in 2023, he listed his size and his weight like 6 feet 3 inches and 215 pounds, from the size of Muhammad Ali to his peak. It was a strange lie to say, because earlier in his life, Trump listed his waist like 6 feet 2 inches and a simple glance at his 77 -year -old body in golf clothes would indicate that said body is not in the shape of heavy goods vehicles.

They made it a major element of the two successful campaigns for the president who are lucky! Both were against women. If you asked them, the Republicans were the preservation of gender binary, who called on men to be providers and protectors and women to provide and protect. Well, not all women. Child -free cat ladies, gay women, trans women, black women, immigrant women, single women and poor women were worthy of ire, no protection. What remained in the category of worthy women are women with political persuas deemed politically correct according to Maga standards.

The winning campaigns of Trumps also stressed that, unlike certain women against whom he was running, he represented a kind of revolving masculinity which would be resurrected and exalted if only he had to be elected. The men would be back.

But, two and a half months of chaos later, we might be wondering: is that what the supporters meant when they celebrated a return to masculinity? Is impulsive and poorly thought of chaos the measure of a man? Is the betrayal of the allies to appease imperialist dictators the alpha is alpha movements? Forcing women to transport dead fetus the most effective way to defend them?

Personally, I take everything that was the old thing and that men act normal again.

