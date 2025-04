Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Varanasi had undergone a massive transformation in the past 10 years and has become the focal point on the economic map of Purvanchal (Eastern UP), because funds of value of rupes have been sanctioned for the siege of Lok Sabha during this period. He also took a hit on the opposition by saying that those who want to be able to focus solely on promoting their own family while his government works on the theme of inclusive development. Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration and stone installation of 44 projects worth RS 3,880 crores in Varanasi, said the PM, Kashi (Varanasi) is mine and I belong to Kashi. Whoever preserves Kashi keeps the soul of India. We must continue to make Kashi strong and dreamlike. Having been elected for the third time in the constituency, I am constantly trying to work as your Sevak (servant). You can see how it has been transformed with funds worth believing in the last decade. The story continues below this announcement Targeting the opposition, he said, our Mantra Director has always been Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. But those who play games only to grasp power, their principle is Parivar Ka Saath, Parivar Ka Vikas (family support, family development). He has told various social protection plans and development projects given to Varanasi and his adjacent areas in the past 10 years. My kashi is not only old, but it is also progressive. Over the past decade, 45,000 -crushes have been spent on Varanasi's connectivity and its adjacent areas. This money has not only entered concrete structures, but also helped develop confidence, he added. Undering Varanasi’s young people to start working to win medals in international matches, Modi said efforts were made to organize the 2036 Olympic Games in India. To facilitate this, a new stadium and a new sports complex are developing in Varanasi. But to win Olympic medals, Varanasi young people have to start their preparations now. This is why new stadiums are under construction here and world class facilities are provided to our young talents, he said. The story continues below this announcement Up is no longer just a land of potential, but it now becomes the land of resolution, strength and success, said the PM, saying that the state has become number one to obtain gastrointestinal labels in the country. More than 30 products from Varanasi and neighboring regions, including Tabla, Shehnai, Thandai, Lal Bharwa Mirch, Lal Peda and Tiranga Barfi, have GI labels.

