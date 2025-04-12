Politics
Why does not think to come back in confrontation with Trump for the trade war and what is his biggest fire test
Hong Kong.- For the two men who are at the front line of a Trade war which already causes the rupture of the arrangement between the two largest economies in the world, Everything is reduced to the ass of the two flashes first.
In a corner of the ring, the president Donald TrumpThat a disruptive plan to transform the international trade system with the application of prices, but that only a few hours after their entry into force and would leave them for all passes except China.
In the other corner is Xi JinpingLDER Maximo de China, who He has won his reputation so as not to give in tors: Strict pandemic restrictions clung when they no longer worked or no longer needed, and before the alarm of their business partners who fear a flood of cheaper Chinese products in their markets, Pressure from XI until China becomes the world LDER in solar panels and Elctric cars.
And now that Facing the greatest proofs in his management of the pandemicXI followed the same boss. On Friday, the Pekn government has climbed its response to Trump and raised 125% prices on American products, whatever an prolonged trade war, can deepen the problems that the Chinese economy crosses. Before the announcement and in his first commentary on the PBIC on the trade war, XI endeavors to transmit confidence.
The pricing war will not have the winners, and how the only thing that is done against the world is isolationXI declared during the reception of the Prime Minister of Spain in Pekn, Pedro SchezDo not explicitly mention Trump or the United States.
For more than 70 years, the development of China has always depends on its confidence in themselves and their work capacity, continues. I never depend on the gifts of anyone And he is not afraid of unreasonable restrictions.
XI can afford to be more stubborn than your counterpart in the United States: It's the Chinese LDER with more power of Mao Tse-Tungwas surrounded by unconditional, purg of the government which oppose and imposed strict social controls to silence criticism and dissent.
He also presents himself as a nationalist chief of the rejuvenation of China, and his ministers have the power to move public funds to stabilize the Chinese financial market while the bags of the world sink through prices.
XI was his whole political career hardening his country while waiting for this precise momentSaid Joseph Torigian, who was attached to the American University of Washington and a student in Chinese politics Lithos. He probably thinks that the political system of China is better than that of the United States because it is more consistent and disciplined. He probably thinks that the Chinese people sacrifice themselves on the altar of national rejuvenation.
In addition, XI is prepared for a long -term game: it does not have to think of the elections, and Since 2018, he has the power to govern China indefinitely, after having repealed the limit of mandates. Trump, meanwhile, will have to leave the White House in 2029, although he has already suggested that can challenge the Constitution and apply for the third time.
XI can also use the trade war to justify its frequent warnings concerning the hostility of the West in China, the same reason which gave national security in full and invest in a first level army at the expense of other needs. Trump's decision to give them a price suspension to all passes, with the exception of China, strengthens this story.
Now, Xi will no longer have to deal with the stagnation of the Chinese economy, explains Jessica Teet, Middlebury College of Vermont and expert in Chinese politics. Chinese citizens and entrepreneurs consider that the problem is all control.
China's propaganda organs have prepared for a prolonged fight.
He Diario del PuebloRan of distribution of the communist party to power, public an editorial which compared Washington with a band of pirates. According to the newspaper, the Chinese diploma ends the ranks and a senior civil servant asked that the diploma army be in iron, faithful to the party, courageous to assume responsibilities, daring to fight and strictly disciplined.
Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, public on the social network X The video of a speech by Mao Tse-Tung during the Korean War, known in China, like the war of resistance to American aggression and helps Korean-where the decline: where it decreases: No matter what this war lasts, we will never give up.
We are Chinese: we do not fear provocations, we are not cowly, I wrote in his speech.
Dali Yang, professor at the University of Chicago and a student in Chinese politics, says that these messages will surely be repeated.
Of course There will be a sustained effort to blame the United States, and in particular Trump, noticing their sudden and counter-march movementsPoint Yang, and adds that the game is very effective in arriving at common people.
However, and despite all their power, analysts say XI is not immune to popular dissatisfaction. China surely undergoes the consequences of Trump's prices, Who reached at least 145%, an alarming figure that endangers the $ 400,000 million annually which it receives from the United States, the largest market in its exports.
Anyway, The fire test for which the party manages to continue to ensure that the Chinese citizen on his side And can help him face the economic difficulties derived from the trade war.
David Pierson
Translation by Jaime Rambide
