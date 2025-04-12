



Solo, ot – Yakob Sayuri became a nightmare for solo persis after having penetrated the goal of Persis solo three times in front of thousands of supporters, including the former President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo when Malut United was organized by Laskar Sambernyawa to Manahan Solo Stadium, Saturday (12/2025) in the afternoon. The Malit United player with rear number 12, marked Hatrick while carrying Laskar Kie Raha moved the position of Persija Jakarta and PSM Makassar in the 2024/2025 season of BRI League 1. Playing in front of thousands of supporters, including the former President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo did not scare children with Imran Nahumarury. By saving the “captain” Safrudin Tahar, the back line of United Malut was coordinated by Check and Wahyu Prast. The tactical player who was exposed by Laskar Kie Raha made it difficult for Persis Solo to develop the game. Upon entering the 35th minute, the Manahan stadium in Solo was silent when the first goal was scored by James Sayuri after using the rebound after Adriano's kick was not perfectly blocked by goalkeeper Muhammad Riyandi. Three minutes later or in the 38th minute, once again Yakob Sayuri shook the net of Persis Solo again after having succeeded in the defender and the Persis Solo goalkeeper. The son of Papuan native was again a scourge for the solo goalkeeper of Persis. After receiving a pass from his twin brother Yance Sayuri, Yakob Sayuri again recorded his name for the third time on the dashboard. Malut United 3-0 won the first half, Upon entering the second half of the Persis Solo host and continued to increase the intensity of the attack. This effort succeeded, after Cleylton Gore the ball in the aim of Malit United in the 51st minute. The score went to 3-1. Although Laskar Sambernyawa dominated possession of the ball and continued to support in the second half, Laskar Kie Raha had several gold opportunities, including Jr Brandao who lived in confusion with the Persis Solo goalkeeper. Unfortunately, when he was about to kicks, the player's thigh muscle is attracted and let Bee be checked by the goalkeeper solo. Until the second half after no additional goals were created. The match was full with the victory of Malit United while extending the record for 10 games without defeat. With this result, Malut United went in fourth place in the classification of the 1,2024-2025 league, deploying the position of Persija Jakarta and Psm Makassar, while Persis was still stuck in 15th place in the classification. In addition, children with the host family of Imran Nahumarury will face a Papuq team (PSBS Biak) Friday (04/18/2025) next week at the Gelora Kie Raha Ternate stadium. (struggle)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indotimur.com/olahraga/disaksikan-jokowi-yakob-sayuri-permalukan-persis-solo-di-kandang The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos