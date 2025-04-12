What the world has learned from Donald Trumps Week of the price





Just after 1 p.m. last Wednesday, President Trump published a declaration on Truth Social saying that he was stopping, for eighty days, the historically stiff and economically absurd prices of the Liberation Day on practically the whole world, which he announced the previous week. Retirement was inevitable. The prices had been in haste that they imposed ten percent tasks in the Antarctic Islands inhabited by only seals and penguins, and placed a duty of almost fifty percent on Cambodia, a cheap textile producer who is too poor to buy a large part of what we produce. The markets were predictable, destroying predictably, annihilating more than six billions of dollars of value; Jamie Dimon, Managing Director of JPMorgan Chase, said that the probable result would be a recession; And a sale of state bonds has raised the worrying possibility that the US Treasury market is no longer the world reserve of choice. The work economist Arindrajit Dube has not written, never in human history has a fanciful decision of a single person destroyed so much wealth.

The markets, the president allowed, had become a little Yippy. But Trump never really withdraws; He repositions. In his Wednesday article (thank you for your attention to this case! He closed), he revealed that he would leave tasks of ten percent on most countries and immediately degenerate a trade war with China, imposing prices of almost one hundred and fifty percent. The stock market rebounded quickly on Wednesday, when most of the most reversed prices were canceled, then fell on Thursday, while the reality of the conflict with China had settled. Has the president really fell back?

Jason Furman, Whod presided over the president of the Board of Economic Advisers Obamas, wrote on social networks, I do not think that people realize that, in significant respects, the prices are now higher and more inflationary than what has been announced on the day of liberation, the reduced prices are now much higher than those perceived by any other large nation. Thus, the new approach to presidents is perhaps not the end of a period of extremely risky destabilization and risk self-induced in global economy, but the beginning of one.

Trumps efforts to make a daring adjustment in the relations that govern the economic world have financial analysts to ask why. Viktor Shvets, a global market strategist at Macquarie Capital, said on the Podcast Bloombergs Odd lots, I continue to wonder, what is this administration trying to do? Has the goal been reindustrialized the United States, or increase revenues to help pay tax reductions to the rich, or modify the world flow of funds? My answer is still, they want to redo America, said Shvets. But you cannot redo America unless you redo the world at the same time. It is therefore a revolutionary movement.

While Shvets alluded, the second Trump administration takes shape as a rivals team through the glass. He includes great personalities (Trump, Elon Musk, JD Vance) with incongruous opinions on what the Americas in the world should emphasize last week, when Musk publicly denounced the Trump Navarro sales and pricing architect as a bag of bricks. But, even if the advisers have different objectives, they seem to share a sincere reluctance for the universalism of the liberal world order and a desire to reinvent it radically to weaken its universities, to shorten the world movement of people and goods, to withdraw into a fortress of personal interest.

If the Trump administration could pivot so easily from a punitive tariff system intended for practically everyone to the one who summoned a sudden trade war with China (which quickly imposed reprisal prices), it is perhaps because the details of the change in politics counted less in the White House than its Scalthat, it represents a dramatic breakdown of the old system. On Tuesday, when the markets plunged, Trump told the National Committee of the Republican Congress, they ripped us off on the left and right, but now it's our turn to tear.

This remark presumes a raw capacity to be able to apply a transformer torquethathathathat that the United States may not have it much longer. Liberation day prices week worked as a test of how the markets would react and reset the real economy, and it gave some results. We now know that investors don't trust Trump to reinvent the trade system, and many people in his own party no longer: during an audience last week, Senator Thom Tillis, North Carolina, asked the US trade representative, Jamieson Greer, whose throat I can suffocate?

The theory of white houses seems to be that high prices will eventually encourage manufacturers to move, for example, automotive factories and aluminum foundries in the United States, but companies need stability to make the types of major capital investments that need new factories in this country, and not a climate defined by breaks and brusque breaks and inversions of eighty days. Even in the midst of the prices, the Times has found little appetite for the overhaul of companies: staying in China and making China work is everyone's strategy at the moment, said an American entrepreneur. Meanwhile, China and the European Union explore their own trade relations. The danger behind Trumps Posturing is that, by insisting so categorically on the essentials of the Americas, it can undermine it. (Friday, Axios reported, the new world trade is Sell America.) Currently, ten percent of world trade crosses the United States, but, if the nations continue to seek other business partners, how much will it be lost?

Beijing, for its part, is preparing for a trade war. According to the Financial Times, Chinese state and commercial establishments organized a national team to combat prices, cordinating investments in Chinese companies to compensate for commercial losses. And, although Trump spent a decade to hear against the effects of Chinas's economic gains on American communities, current chaos indicates that it does not really have a roadmap to relax them, beyond all faith in its own ability to conclude an agreement. It means gamifying prices so that it can take advantage of each threat for better negotiation position. But too much is now based on allegedly future talks: an estimate suggested that new prices would cost the average American household of forty-seven hundred dollars a year. Unlike partisan policy, trade wars are not zero-SUM. Sometimes everyone loses.

