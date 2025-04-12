4 Esemka cars called Jokowi National Mobil

Tempo.co,, Jakarta – AUFA LUQMAN RE. A. ONE AT A STAY TRASSED TO THE FUNCTION OLD WIDODO, Old 13th Vice-President Ma'ruf Amin, and to the creation of PT SOLO (SMK) on unclear production Esemka car.

The trial was registered at the Solo City district court on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Following information on Esemka cars, a car called “magic” car from Jokowi.

The typical jokowi car

Esemka's car is a car that had become one of the vehicle brands that Jokowi announced as a national car. The introduction of the Esemka car was made by Jokowi when she was still mayor of Solo. From 2005 to 2012, Jokowi was known to use an Esemka SUV named Rajawali as his official car.

When he was president, Jokowi in the inauguration of the ESEMKA car assembly plant in Boyolali again stressed the importance of supporting local automobile products. In addition, Jokowi has revealed that the ESEMKA car is a national brand which must obtain the support of the community.

ESEMKA development by PT SOLO Manufacturing Creation (SMK)

The development of ESEMKA was carried out by PT Solo Manufacturing Kreasi (SMK) in 2010. The company took a manufacturer of China to manage a company, namely Guangdong FODAY AUTOMOBILE (GFA). The precursors of SUV Rajawali and Bima began to be exhibited that year. However, Esemka Rajawali did not succeed in the Euro2 emission test by the Moto Serpong and motorcycle thermodynamic center (BMPT) in March 2012. Then, this car was declared that it had successfully managed the emission test in August 2012.

In 2016 to 2017, PT SMK and PT Adiperkasa Citra Lestari formed PT Adperkasa Citra Esemka Hero. The company is planned to become a producer of Esemka through a Boyolali Regency, Central Java factory.

Car factory in Boyolali

The Esemka car factory was inaugurated by Jokowi as president at the time on September 6, 2019. The factory which was still under the auspices of the manufacture of PT Solo was located in the village of Demangan, Sambi district, Boyolali Regency, Central Java. The factory spent investment funds of 600 billion RP.

The ESEMKA factory consists of an area of ​​115 thousand meters in appearance with a construction area of ​​12,500 meters in terms of. The occupied land is rented for a period of 30 years.

The director of the president of Esemka, Eddy Wirajaya, revealed that the factory investment was purely a national soldier.

“There is no interference from foreign companies. The investment is 100% in Indonesia,” he said on Tuesday August 13, 2019. However, the Esemka car has not yet paved.

According to the Eddy Declaration, the ESEMKA car at the time mainly used components obtained from local businesses, ranging from tanks and chassis (Pt inka), engine block and transmission block (PT Cikarang Persada manufacturing), dashboard and direction (PT Usra Tampi), radiator (PT Tokyo Radiator Congratulations Perfect), windshield (PT Armada Indah Agung Glass), tires (PT Gajah Tunggal), Bak / Kargo (ACC Bawen Karoseri and PT Inka), lubricants (Pertama).

In addition, the other components are oil filter And fuel filter By PT Happy Perfect, battery (Pt I press otomotive energy), air filter (Pt Duta Nichindo Pratama), Muffler (Catur Karya Manunggal), Jok (Bawen Body), Start -up (Autoparts Fuller Indonesia), by sheet (Indospring), circuit breaker (Large paramacitra ocean), as well as many others.

Received a default combination

AUFAA lawyer, ARIF SAHUDI, confirmed that his client had tabled ESEMKA car. AUFA is known to be the son of the President of the Indonesian Anti-Corruption Society (MAKI) Boyamin Saiman.

“It's true, the trial was recorded online “At the Surakarta District Court (Solo) with the PN SKT-08042025051 Recording number,” said Arif during the contact on Wednesday April 9, 2025.

The applicant asked the judge to punish the defendants to pay the losses subject to the cancellation of the production Esemka car to the applicant.

“My client is interested in buying an ESEMKA car because the price is much lower (cheap) than the other brands. A unit of the Esemka Bima car is at a price of 150 to 170 million RP,” he said.

ARIF continued: “So 300 million RP are for PT SMK to sell two cars pick up It's my client. So we will buy the car later so that we do not ask for the car for free. It is a form of nationalism that we buy from domestic products. “”

