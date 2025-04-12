Politics
Why should British Steel be saved by the government and what happens next? | British steel
Who owns British Steel?
The company has gone through several owners since its privatization in the 1980s. The last, Jingye, was welcomed by the Prime Minister of the time, Boris Johnson, in 2019, after the capital of investment capital Graybull led the company for three years.
A superabundance of steel on international markets and the investment necessary to upgrade work to operate on renewable energies have convinced the Chinese company that SCUTHORPE is not economically viable.
Why did the government intervened to save it?
The ministers wanted to develop an industrial strategy which includes steel produced at the national level before allocating species to individual sectors. But the crisis of the British Steels Scunthorpe factory made a decision on the type of steel industry that the United Kingdom needs.
The factory, which is the last remaining manufacturer of virgin steel produced in mass in England and manufactures a range of products, beams so that the building sector, needs raw materials in the next fifteen, including iron pastilles and coke coal, otherwise it faces the prospect of cooling ovens to a point where it is neither easy nor profitable to bring them.
The new legislation, approved by the Parliament on Saturday, will prevent mass redundancies and will manage a transition from the steel produced by Blast-Furnace to electric arc ovens, which can operate on renewable energies.
What is the rescue plan?
Jonathan Reynolds, the business secretary, received emergency powers that allow him to order the company to buy the raw materials she needs. The government will pay the invoice for operating costs. Jingye said he lost around 700,000 a day.
In its manifesto, plowing said that it would include $ 2.5 billion to turn the steel industry. This initial rescue operation will start to eat in this allowance.
What about nationalization?
The ministers should conclude that they have no choice but to nationalize the factory if they want to continue and manage the transition to a low carbon steel. A proposal to provide public property work should be agreed by Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves this month.
In 2021, the government nationalized the SHEFFIELD SHEFFIELD SHEETMASTERS, which mainly manufactured steel twists for the defense industry, and is committed to investing 400m over 10 years.
However, the high stoves belonging to Tata Steel were allowed to close in Port Talbot in the south of Wales last year. The staff were dismissed and 500 m were provided to the Indian company to carry out the 1 billion transition to the electric arc ovens. Jingye wanted more than the 500m to invest in modern ovens.
Does the United Kingdom need Virgin Steel?
Virgin steel is made from iron ore using extreme heat of the high stoves with coal to decompose it. It is strongest steel and can be used in all steel products, while steel made in electric ovens is not strong enough for certain uses.
There is a lot of Virgin steel available on the continent that could be imported, which could save money for other essential projects. British Steel complained to pay 50% more for its electricity than European rivals, which include private companies ArcelorMittal and Thyssenkrupp. Industrial energy users in the United Kingdom pay electricity at a rate governed by the cost of gas, which has skyrocketed in recent years. But Keir Starmer wondered if the work could afford not to reinvent British steel and make Virgin Steel in a world of changing political alliances and protectionist barriers to trade.
Can the government afford to overthrow British steel?
Starmer is betting that the work of the wider public investment program generates enough construction of houses and construction of commercial offices and railways to absorb everything that Scantorpe and Port Talbot can do and more.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2025/apr/12/why-does-british-steel-need-to-be-rescued-by-the-government-and-what-happens-next
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A 5.8 earthquake hit Pakistan, felt tremors at J&K
- Imran Khan says that the 90s Aamir Khans films were problematic and had not aged well
- The Wisconsin teenager plotted Trump's assassination, “Revolution:” Mandate
- Sloc Inc. pays $ 69,747.89 to six associations
- US employees “take advantage of generations” – Trump Farmer
- What is the bond market
- Bessent takes a delicate central scene while commercial wars are American economic royal
- After years of struggles, can the Grafton-Park River ever return to the top of the North Dakota High School hockey? – Grand Forks Herald
- Xi Jinping receives Schez and wear Europe: Resist Tente
- Trump says he is “in good shape”, but the results of his physique are not immediately released
- PM Modi to welcome JD Vance, wife Usha for a meal – details of the visit of the American vice -president here
- Turkeys Erdogan to visit Iran soon for bilateral discussions