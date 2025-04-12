Why should British Steel be saved by the government and what happens next? | British steel

Who owns British Steel?

The company has gone through several owners since its privatization in the 1980s. The last, Jingye, was welcomed by the Prime Minister of the time, Boris Johnson, in 2019, after the capital of investment capital Graybull led the company for three years.

A superabundance of steel on international markets and the investment necessary to upgrade work to operate on renewable energies have convinced the Chinese company that SCUTHORPE is not economically viable.

Why did the government intervened to save it?

The ministers wanted to develop an industrial strategy which includes steel produced at the national level before allocating species to individual sectors. But the crisis of the British Steels Scunthorpe factory made a decision on the type of steel industry that the United Kingdom needs.

The factory, which is the last remaining manufacturer of virgin steel produced in mass in England and manufactures a range of products, beams so that the building sector, needs raw materials in the next fifteen, including iron pastilles and coke coal, otherwise it faces the prospect of cooling ovens to a point where it is neither easy nor profitable to bring them.

The new legislation, approved by the Parliament on Saturday, will prevent mass redundancies and will manage a transition from the steel produced by Blast-Furnace to electric arc ovens, which can operate on renewable energies.

What is the rescue plan?

Jonathan Reynolds, the business secretary, received emergency powers that allow him to order the company to buy the raw materials she needs. The government will pay the invoice for operating costs. Jingye said he lost around 700,000 a day.

In its manifesto, plowing said that it would include $ 2.5 billion to turn the steel industry. This initial rescue operation will start to eat in this allowance.

A view of the British Steel Scanthorpe site on April 12, 2025 in Scanthorpe, England. Photography: Ryan Jenkinson / Getty Images

What about nationalization?

The ministers should conclude that they have no choice but to nationalize the factory if they want to continue and manage the transition to a low carbon steel. A proposal to provide public property work should be agreed by Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves this month.

In 2021, the government nationalized the SHEFFIELD SHEFFIELD SHEETMASTERS, which mainly manufactured steel twists for the defense industry, and is committed to investing 400m over 10 years.

However, the high stoves belonging to Tata Steel were allowed to close in Port Talbot in the south of Wales last year. The staff were dismissed and 500 m were provided to the Indian company to carry out the 1 billion transition to the electric arc ovens. Jingye wanted more than the 500m to invest in modern ovens.

Does the United Kingdom need Virgin Steel?

Virgin steel is made from iron ore using extreme heat of the high stoves with coal to decompose it. It is strongest steel and can be used in all steel products, while steel made in electric ovens is not strong enough for certain uses.

There is a lot of Virgin steel available on the continent that could be imported, which could save money for other essential projects. British Steel complained to pay 50% more for its electricity than European rivals, which include private companies ArcelorMittal and Thyssenkrupp. Industrial energy users in the United Kingdom pay electricity at a rate governed by the cost of gas, which has skyrocketed in recent years. But Keir Starmer wondered if the work could afford not to reinvent British steel and make Virgin Steel in a world of changing political alliances and protectionist barriers to trade.

Can the government afford to overthrow British steel?

Starmer is betting that the work of the wider public investment program generates enough construction of houses and construction of commercial offices and railways to absorb everything that Scantorpe and Port Talbot can do and more.