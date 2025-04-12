PM Modi to welcome JD Vance, wife Usha for a meal – details of the visit of the American vice -president here





Prime Minister Modi had met US vice-president JD Vance, his wife Usha and their children in February during his visit to the United States for the last time. (Image: x) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will welcome US vice-president JD Vance and his family for a meal during the latter's visit to India this month, reported. Vance, who should visit India from April 21 to 24, accompanied by his wife, Usha Vance, should share a meal with the PM Modi, reported you. Prime Minister Modi had met the US vice-president and his wife of Indian origin USHA for the last time with their two young sons on the sidelines of the IA action summit in Paris in February. During his trip to India, Vance will visit Agra and Jaipur in what would be a personal visit, focusing on a visit to the heritage, private meetings and visits. National Security Advisor Michael Waltz should also go to India at the same time. He will participate in the India-US Forum organized by Aanta Center and will be able to meet with the NSA Ajit Doval and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jaishankar. It is also likely to call the PM Modi. The visit of the American vice-president comes at a time when India and the United States negotiate a key bilateral trade agreement (BTA) in the midst of the radical rates that US President Donald Trump had imposed on the 60 nations and commercial blocks on April 2. India-US working to negotiate BTA The two countries negotiate a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the aim of more than double their trade at USD 500 billion by 2023, compared to around 191 billion USD. The two parties are expected to conclude the first phase in the fall (September-October) this year. On Friday, the Minister of Trade of the Union, Piyush Goyal, clearly indicated that India “would never negotiate under the threat of a weapon” but awaited “favorable time constraints” to start trade negotiations with the United States. His remarks came in response to the announcement of the 90 -day break from President Donald Trump on tariff taxation in countries such as India. In particular, India also assesses the possibility of completely reducing or eliminating customs duties on automotive parts imported from the United States. The United States has announced the suspension of additional prices on India until July 9 of this year, according to executive decrees of the White House. Get the latest news live now with the news and the best titles in India and around the world.

