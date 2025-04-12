Politics
Xi Jinping receives Schez and wear Europe: Resist Tente
While the trade war rages and Donald Trump is delighted with the countries running to kiss his ass, in Beijing, the procession of European leaders begins.
Yesterday, Xi Jinping received Pedro Schez. Lincconctro has an important calendar, since the Spanish Prime Minister is the first European chief to go to China after the mutual functions imposed by Donald Trump and after the start of the new trade war between Beijing and Washington. So much so that the secretary in the United States of the Treasury, Scott Besnt, accused Sncchez of wanting to align Spain and Europe in China.
We want a relationship Positive with Washington, but also a solid relationship with Beijing, said the Spanish Prime Minister, who during the third visit to China in less than three years, testifying to a solid relationship. In yesterday's interview, Sncchez asked for greater cooperation in the fields of common interest and defined China a European partner. Important that the definition of the strategic rival used by Brussels in recent years is missing.
XI replied renting the role of Spain in relations between Europe and China. The Chinese president then asked to resist together what he called unilateral arrogance. This is a call intended for all European leaders, with XI who tries to exploit Trump's dissatisfaction to be able to withdraw between Europe and America.
The feeling May China want to use Schez's trip as a kind of Modus Operandi for improving relations with Hurropa. Madrid wants to push Huropa to create a fluid relationship with Beijing, autonomous from links with the United States.
Beijing appreciates and guarantees that the facilitator force of Spanish companies on the Chinese market, in particular agriculture, health, energy and cosmetics.
In the game, new Chinese investments in Spain should arrive. The same thing had happened after visiting the last, when Sncchez announced a change in Spanish position on chinese electric vehicles. Since then, the CATL battery manufacturer has invested in Spain for a battery factory, while the giant energy invision works on an electrolysis system for green hydrogen. The Leapmotor electric vehicle house, the Lithium Sematec battery manufacturer and the Annergy Hygreen player would assess other Spanish projects. All strategic sectors of the green technology industry.
DinnerWho yesterday also increased rights to imports of American products from 84 to 125%, seeks allies or at least parts of the trade war, despite the fight against the United States. Beijing and their their own, trying to understand how to meet. There is certainly no shortage of obstacles, from European fears for Chinese overproduction and the possible flow of low -cost goods.
But there is also the feeling that we want to try to inject honans established in a world that the White House even made the turbulent with its functions.
A signal in this sense comes not only from the many interviews of these days, but also by the Morning post in southern ChinaAccording to which at the end of July, a summit should take place between Xi Jinping, the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the president of the European Council Antonio Costa.
TheoreticallyLeccontro should be held in Brussels without XI, but with Prime Minister Li Qiang. The movement towards Beijing would give a clear signal of the political relevance that the two parties intend to give it. Only tactics or even substance? The next steps will clarify it. Before that, however, XI also welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron, expected in Beijing between the end of May and early June.
Meanwhile, XI Andr on tour in Southeast Asia. Yesterday, he arrived official Lannuncio: Monday to Friday, the Chinese chief will be in Vietnam, Cambogie and Malaysia. Objective: search for sharing on the formula of Asian values of hostility to protectionism and free trade.
China aims to propose As a guarantor of regional stability, also through tasks on products from countries close to a cooperation guarantee. A fundamental step not only on the bilateral front, but also to guarantee the operation of the channels which guaranteed commercial triangulation between China, Southeast Asia and America itself. Despite Trump.
|
Sources
2/ https://ilmanifesto.it/xi-jinping-xi-riceve-sanchez-e-strizza-locchio-alleuropa-resistiamo-insieme
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A low-calorie Mediterranean diet may support weight loss, bone density
- A 5.8 earthquake hit Pakistan, felt tremors at J&K
- Imran Khan says that the 90s Aamir Khans films were problematic and had not aged well
- The Wisconsin teenager plotted Trump's assassination, “Revolution:” Mandate
- Sloc Inc. pays $ 69,747.89 to six associations
- US employees “take advantage of generations” – Trump Farmer
- What is the bond market
- Bessent takes a delicate central scene while commercial wars are American economic royal
- After years of struggles, can the Grafton-Park River ever return to the top of the North Dakota High School hockey? – Grand Forks Herald
- Xi Jinping receives Schez and wear Europe: Resist Tente
- Trump says he is “in good shape”, but the results of his physique are not immediately released
- PM Modi to welcome JD Vance, wife Usha for a meal – details of the visit of the American vice -president here