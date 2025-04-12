While the trade war rages and Donald Trump is delighted with the countries running to kiss his ass, in Beijing, the procession of European leaders begins.

Yesterday, Xi Jinping received Pedro Schez. Lincconctro has an important calendar, since the Spanish Prime Minister is the first European chief to go to China after the mutual functions imposed by Donald Trump and after the start of the new trade war between Beijing and Washington. So much so that the secretary in the United States of the Treasury, Scott Besnt, accused Sncchez of wanting to align Spain and Europe in China.

We want a relationship Positive with Washington, but also a solid relationship with Beijing, said the Spanish Prime Minister, who during the third visit to China in less than three years, testifying to a solid relationship. In yesterday's interview, Sncchez asked for greater cooperation in the fields of common interest and defined China a European partner. Important that the definition of the strategic rival used by Brussels in recent years is missing.

XI replied renting the role of Spain in relations between Europe and China. The Chinese president then asked to resist together what he called unilateral arrogance. This is a call intended for all European leaders, with XI who tries to exploit Trump's dissatisfaction to be able to withdraw between Europe and America.

The feeling May China want to use Schez's trip as a kind of Modus Operandi for improving relations with Hurropa. Madrid wants to push Huropa to create a fluid relationship with Beijing, autonomous from links with the United States.

Beijing appreciates and guarantees that the facilitator force of Spanish companies on the Chinese market, in particular agriculture, health, energy and cosmetics.

In the game, new Chinese investments in Spain should arrive. The same thing had happened after visiting the last, when Sncchez announced a change in Spanish position on chinese electric vehicles. Since then, the CATL battery manufacturer has invested in Spain for a battery factory, while the giant energy invision works on an electrolysis system for green hydrogen. The Leapmotor electric vehicle house, the Lithium Sematec battery manufacturer and the Annergy Hygreen player would assess other Spanish projects. All strategic sectors of the green technology industry.

DinnerWho yesterday also increased rights to imports of American products from 84 to 125%, seeks allies or at least parts of the trade war, despite the fight against the United States. Beijing and their their own, trying to understand how to meet. There is certainly no shortage of obstacles, from European fears for Chinese overproduction and the possible flow of low -cost goods.

But there is also the feeling that we want to try to inject honans established in a world that the White House even made the turbulent with its functions.

A signal in this sense comes not only from the many interviews of these days, but also by the Morning post in southern ChinaAccording to which at the end of July, a summit should take place between Xi Jinping, the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the president of the European Council Antonio Costa.

TheoreticallyLeccontro should be held in Brussels without XI, but with Prime Minister Li Qiang. The movement towards Beijing would give a clear signal of the political relevance that the two parties intend to give it. Only tactics or even substance? The next steps will clarify it. Before that, however, XI also welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron, expected in Beijing between the end of May and early June.

Meanwhile, XI Andr on tour in Southeast Asia. Yesterday, he arrived official Lannuncio: Monday to Friday, the Chinese chief will be in Vietnam, Cambogie and Malaysia. Objective: search for sharing on the formula of Asian values ​​of hostility to protectionism and free trade.

China aims to propose As a guarantor of regional stability, also through tasks on products from countries close to a cooperation guarantee. A fundamental step not only on the bilateral front, but also to guarantee the operation of the channels which guaranteed commercial triangulation between China, Southeast Asia and America itself. Despite Trump.