The Wisconsin teenager plotted Trump's assassination, “Revolution:” Mandate





A Wisconsin teenager traced Trump's assassination

An FBI investigation into a Wisconsin teenager, already accused of having killed his mother and stepfather, revealed a plot to assassinate President Donald Trump in order to start a “political revolution”, according to federal court documents, Fox6 News obtained on Friday.

MILWAUKEE – An FBI investigation into a Wisconsin teenager, already accused of having killed his mother and stepfather, revealed a conspiracy to assassinate President Donald Trump in order to start a “political revolution”, according to federal legal documents, Fox6 News obtained on Friday.

Waukesha homicides

The background:

Nikita Casap, 17, is accused of having killed her mother, Tatiana Casap, and a stepfather, Donald Mayer, in their village of Waukesha Home in February. Casap was arrested in Kansas a few days later with a firearm, leading Mayer's stolen SUV.

Free download: Get Breaking News Alerts in the Local Fox Mobile Application for iOS or Android

As part of the homicide survey, Casap mobile phone and other electronic devices have been seized and sought after. A search warrant, filed with the American district court of the eastern district of Wisconsin, describes what was found on these devices.

Nikita Casap (Gracieuse: Sheriff department of the county of Waukesha)

Plot to kill the president

You more deeply:

According to the mandate, the investigators discovered equipment on the Casap mobile phone linked to “the order of nine angles”. The group is described in FBI documents as a “satanic worship” with “strong anti-mediac, anti-Christian and anti-Western ideologies” which claims to “encourage chaos and violence”.

Register today: make the headlines daily, emails from Fox6 News news

The mandate also said that Casap had paid, at least in part, “a drone and explosives to use as a weapon of mass destruction to commit an attack”. The killings of his mother and his stepfather, according to the mandate, “seemed to be an effort to obtain the financial means and the necessary autonomy” to carry out the plan.

A more in -depth investigation into Casap's mobile phone revealed images and communications that referred to an “self -proclaimed manifesto concerning the president's assassination, the manufacture of bombs and terrorist attacks”. The plan and communications have come back to months. The mandate said that Casap had spoken of his plans with other people who encouraged and helped him in the process.

Investigators also found images of a three -page document entitled “accelerating collapse”. It seemed that it was the manifesto referenced in the messages which called for the assassination of the president in order to start “a political revolution in the United States” and “save the white race” of politicians “controlled by Jews”. The document contained images of Adolf Hitler with the text “Hail Hitler Hail the White Race Hail Victory”.

An extract from the three-page document specifically referenced President Donald Trump and said that “getting rid of the president and perhaps vice-president” is “guaranteed to cause a little chaos”. He said later: “The point being this manifesto is specifically for the attack that targets Trump.”

The federal search warrant said that the authorities had interviewed one of Casap's classmates. The classmate said that Casap said he was planning to kill his parents, but said he didn’t have access to a firearm. The classmate also said that Casap said he was in contact with someone in Russia and planned to overthrow the United States government and murder President Trump. ”

The source: the information in this report comes from the American district court of the eastern district of Wisconsin, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Waukesha County Prosecutor's Office and the Wisconsin Circuit Court.

Crime and safetynewswaukeshadonald J. Trump and

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox6now.com/news/wisconsin-teen-homicides-plot-assassinate-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos