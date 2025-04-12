AIADMK, BJP is associated with Tamil Nadu: EPS Thank you PM Modi, Congress calls it Forced Alliance





AIADMK's secretary general, Edappadi K Palaniswami, went to the social media platform X to express his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji “for his unshakable support” to the party.

His statement one day came after the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, announced that the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party will challenge the election of the Tamil Nadu assembly in 2026 in an alliance.

“We are honored to be welcomed in a partnership with NDA [National Democratic Alliance]. An alliance based on a shared vision of the progress and prosperity of the Tamil Nadus, “wrote Palaniswami in an article on X.

He said: “At the moment pivotal, with visionary advice from the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, Aiadmk will work in close collaboration with the allies of the NDA to achieve the aspirations of the people and contribute to his transformative vision.”

Sharing of the hashtag “#maketnProspeousagain”, Palaniswami said: “Together, we are committed to building a larger Tamoul Naduone free from dynastic policy, corruption and bad governance.”

“The inhabitants of Tamil Nadu deserve a transparent government and focusing on development and we are determined to deliver it in the next assembly elections,” said Palaniswami.

BJP-AIADMK Training at Tamil Nadu After having broken with the NDA led by the BJP in September 2023 for certain comments formulated by the chief of the Tamil Nadu, Annamalai, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is back in the Giron.

Union Minister, Amit Shah, announced on Friday that the BJP would challenge the next Tamil Nadu elections in alliance with the regional party under the NDA banner.

The AIADMK has no conditions and requests … We will have no interference in the internal questions of the AIADMK … This alliance will be beneficial for the NDA and the AIADMK … “, said Amit Shah.

Shah said the elections will take place under the direction of the former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami. Interestingly, Annamalai, on the comments of which the comments of the AIADMK had developed links with the BJP in 2023, was also present during the announcement.

Congress, DMK reacts On the BJP-AIADMK alliance, the deputy for the Congress Karti Chidambaram said: “These are independent political parties. They are free to announce and make decisions.”

“The AIADMK, at one point, was with the BJP. Then they realized that the BJP was a brake that pulled them to Tamil Nadu. So they broke the alliance. They have now returned to the alliance,” said Chidambaram.

He called the AIADMK “a very reduced party”.

“There were days when people went to the AIADMK to have an alliance. It has now changed and the AIADMK must come to Delhi to make alliances,” he said while searches at the BJP.

“… The BJP is not necessarily the most welcome party at Tamil Nadu. Their policy is not accepted by the inhabitants of Tamil Nadu. AIADMK realized this earlier, but now they were forced to have an alliance with them … Edappadi Palaniswami had led the AIADMK training for three elections after he became the CME and he lost all three elections” said.

Meanwhile, the deputy for DMK Kanizozhi said: “They [AIADMK] were in an alliance with the BJP. But after the BJP insulted their leaders, it [Edappadi Palaniswami] announced that they would never be in an alliance with the BJP. “”

“But today, we have seen him in silence by looking at the Minister of the Interior of the Union to announce the Alliance … He did not even have the chance to say a word … Now we know who directs the alliance and who would be forced to follow …”, ” Kanimozhi said.

