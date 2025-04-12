Trump and XI, two rival ways to understand the trade war









The trade war between the United States and China has entered Ascending spiral. The three -digit prices on Chinese products are already in force, and Washington does not show signs of stopping their offensive. Beijing, who, in other circumstances, would have asked for a path of distension, reciprocal and the trade war that they obtain an endless conflict.

“China does not need to negotiate: they have just seen Trump immediately yield to most of its price Joshua Kurlanck.

The attitude of the Chinese government is logical. Knows that the pressure of the American president, Donald TrumpIt is not the prelude to a negotiation. Is the strategy itself. Each price proposal feeds the following elements. With this tactic, the United States has seen its Asian allies – Japan, South Korea and Taiwan – but met the political stiffness of the Asian giant.

“Trump thinks that China has been cheating for his country for years [el presidente chino],, Xi Jinping, He believes that the United States is trying to harm his economy, “said Asian affairs professor at the foreign school of Georgetown University, Evan Medeiros. “We have two leaders who trust to endure more suffering than the other and Both think they have more influence on negotiationsSo no one is ready to give in, “he reiterates.

With 145% of prices on Chinese products, “we quickly approach a No-return point“, warns the distinguished professor in the field of economics and strategy at the McDonough business school at the University of Georgetown, Arthur Dong. “The relationship between these two major shopping states has deteriorated to a career towards the abyss“, insists.

An unequal relationship Since 2012, Xi Jinping has adopted leadership more and more Populist and nationalist. China had ceased to be the discreet partner who was looking for “waiting calmly and waiting for the right time”, like the “24 -characters' strategy” of Deng Xiaoping. Instead, policies such as “Chinese Dream” or “Strip initiative and the road” are struggling to create an alternative to Western World Order. In this context, tensions between the United States and China did not start with Trump's second term. In fact, his first presidency in 2017 was nothing more than an extension of concerns about China created by Barack Obama. The difference was the approach. While his predecessor bet on strategic containment, Trump preferred reciprocity. In 2018, the speech of the vice-president of the time, Mike PenceHe underlined this idea of ​​an unfair relationship between the two giants. The mantra, very similar to the current: Washington as a great benefactor, had opened its markets and, however, it ended in favor of the Asian giant. The importance of debt in stock market chaos generated by Trump “China has all kinds of standards and regulations, calls”Non -tariff barriers“, This considerably hinders fair competition from American companies,” explains Medeiros. “The Chinese do not agree and do not defend that everything they do is according to the World Trade Organization [OMC]. The reality is that they play with the fact that all countries want to access the Chinese economy and are ready to do so in terms of Beijing, Not in those of the WTO“, underlines. During the Biden era, the strategy was similar to that of Obama. The goal was to achieve large -scale cooperation to isolate, face and generate resistance to China. But for President 45 and 47 – Trump -, complex ideas and a geopolitical theory They are not attractive. Its objective is none other than reaching an agreement with Beijing. This goal is not easy. The relationship that Trump supposes with XI differs from the actions of your government. While the president said his appreciation for his Chinese counterpart on Wednesday – “he is one of the most intelligent people in the world,” he defended – advisers such as the defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, were happy to intensify competition with China. For the moment, Beijing continues No alternative channels in Trump in Washington With those to be dialoguated. “In Chinese culture, one of the most important elements”, and perhaps Trump is not aware of it “, is that of Continue appearances“, Recalls Dong.” Therefore, if you approach a Chinese chief, it is essential not to humiliate it to maintain dialogue. “” China thrives in the art of patience, awaiting transparency that never comes to Trump's disorder policy. “Consequently, Xi Jinping is reluctant to a telephone call, even less to meet the president, because You worry about what you can do the next dayto criticize it to a certain extent against it, ”explains Medeiros.

Go from the tiger XI faces an uncertain panorama. Beijing has announced 125% prices on American imports, but remains willing to negotiate. The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin JianHe did not hesitate to apply the diplomacy of “Guerrero Lobo” this week and admoned Trump's policy, although he left the door open to retract. None of this has happened and The room for maneuver is reduced. “The time is not on the side of China, because part of a moment of Economic weakness and recession“, establishes Dong.” will suffer disproportionately in this trade war, like the United States [su principal socio comercial] Buy much more in the Asian country, “he said. On the other hand, Kurlantzick thinks that the rivalry relationship that China has with the American giant allowed him to develop a better position to fight against Trump's policy. “He has many other export markets: he has been preparing for prices for years,” he said. China and the United States, the biggest economies also represent the largest commercial relationship in the world On the other hand, the Asian country is aware that, if you agree to negotiate, Trump may not speak, or Beijing respond to your requests. If there is no treatment, the Hawks administration could still harden sanctions. 'Qí hǔ Nán Xià ': Xi Jinping “Mount A Tiger” from which it is “difficult to descend”. “If the Chinese president gives or shows a weakness towards Trump, it would be a Loss of a huge prestigeNot only for himself, but also for the perception that his own people would have, “explains Dong.” The fundamental restructuring that China needs to rebalance the trade balance and-perhaps-satisfy the United States, would require reorganizing its entire economy so that it is disadvantageous for the state sector and, consequently, for the power of XI, “he said.