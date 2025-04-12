Politics
Trump and XI, two rival ways to understand the trade war
The trade war between the United States and China has entered Ascending spiral. The three -digit prices on Chinese products are already in force, and Washington does not show signs of stopping their offensive. Beijing, who, in other circumstances, would have asked for a path of distension, reciprocal and the trade war that they obtain an endless conflict.
“China does not need to negotiate: they have just seen Trump immediately yield to most of its price Joshua Kurlanck.
The attitude of the Chinese government is logical. Knows that the pressure of the American president, Donald TrumpIt is not the prelude to a negotiation. Is the strategy itself. Each price proposal feeds the following elements. With this tactic, the United States has seen its Asian allies – Japan, South Korea and Taiwan – but met the political stiffness of the Asian giant.
“Trump thinks that China has been cheating for his country for years [el presidente chino],, Xi Jinping, He believes that the United States is trying to harm his economy, “said Asian affairs professor at the foreign school of Georgetown University, Evan Medeiros. “We have two leaders who trust to endure more suffering than the other and Both think they have more influence on negotiationsSo no one is ready to give in, “he reiterates.
With 145% of prices on Chinese products, “we quickly approach a No-return point“, warns the distinguished professor in the field of economics and strategy at the McDonough business school at the University of Georgetown, Arthur Dong. “The relationship between these two major shopping states has deteriorated to a career towards the abyss“, insists.
An unequal relationship
Since 2012, Xi Jinping has adopted leadership more and more Populist and nationalist. China had ceased to be the discreet partner who was looking for “waiting calmly and waiting for the right time”, like the “24 -characters' strategy” of Deng Xiaoping. Instead, policies such as “Chinese Dream” or “Strip initiative and the road” are struggling to create an alternative to Western World Order.
In this context, tensions between the United States and China did not start with Trump's second term. In fact, his first presidency in 2017 was nothing more than an extension of concerns about China created by Barack Obama. The difference was the approach. While his predecessor bet on strategic containment, Trump preferred reciprocity.
In 2018, the speech of the vice-president of the time, Mike PenceHe underlined this idea of an unfair relationship between the two giants. The mantra, very similar to the current: Washington as a great benefactor, had opened its markets and, however, it ended in favor of the Asian giant.
“China has all kinds of standards and regulations, calls”Non -tariff barriers“, This considerably hinders fair competition from American companies,” explains Medeiros. “The Chinese do not agree and do not defend that everything they do is according to the World Trade Organization [OMC]. The reality is that they play with the fact that all countries want to access the Chinese economy and are ready to do so in terms of Beijing, Not in those of the WTO“, underlines.
During the Biden era, the strategy was similar to that of Obama. The goal was to achieve large -scale cooperation to isolate, face and generate resistance to China. But for President 45 and 47 – Trump -, complex ideas and a geopolitical theory They are not attractive. Its objective is none other than reaching an agreement with Beijing.
This goal is not easy. The relationship that Trump supposes with XI differs from the actions of your government. While the president said his appreciation for his Chinese counterpart on Wednesday – “he is one of the most intelligent people in the world,” he defended – advisers such as the defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, were happy to intensify competition with China.
For the moment, Beijing continues No alternative channels in Trump in Washington With those to be dialoguated. “In Chinese culture, one of the most important elements”, and perhaps Trump is not aware of it “, is that of Continue appearances“, Recalls Dong.” Therefore, if you approach a Chinese chief, it is essential not to humiliate it to maintain dialogue. “”
China thrives in the art of patience, awaiting transparency that never comes to Trump's disorder policy. “Consequently, Xi Jinping is reluctant to a telephone call, even less to meet the president, because You worry about what you can do the next dayto criticize it to a certain extent against it, ”explains Medeiros.
Go from the tiger
XI faces an uncertain panorama. Beijing has announced 125% prices on American imports, but remains willing to negotiate. The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin JianHe did not hesitate to apply the diplomacy of “Guerrero Lobo” this week and admoned Trump's policy, although he left the door open to retract. None of this has happened and The room for maneuver is reduced.
“The time is not on the side of China, because part of a moment of Economic weakness and recession“, establishes Dong.” will suffer disproportionately in this trade war, like the United States [su principal socio comercial] Buy much more in the Asian country, “he said.
On the other hand, Kurlantzick thinks that the rivalry relationship that China has with the American giant allowed him to develop a better position to fight against Trump's policy. “He has many other export markets: he has been preparing for prices for years,” he said.
On the other hand, the Asian country is aware that, if you agree to negotiate, Trump may not speak, or Beijing respond to your requests. If there is no treatment, the Hawks administration could still harden sanctions. 'Qí hǔ Nán Xià ': Xi Jinping “Mount A Tiger” from which it is “difficult to descend”.
“If the Chinese president gives or shows a weakness towards Trump, it would be a Loss of a huge prestigeNot only for himself, but also for the perception that his own people would have, “explains Dong.” The fundamental restructuring that China needs to rebalance the trade balance and-perhaps-satisfy the United States, would require reorganizing its entire economy so that it is disadvantageous for the state sector and, consequently, for the power of XI, “he said.
Uniqueness
Trump does not act like a traditional politician. It is, as Medeiros declares, “A unique character“”. “Whether as an entrepreneur or president, his mentality focuses on negotiations and, before that, the accumulation of influence. His idea is that he imposes crazy prices, then his withdrawal gives him the power of negotiations,” says it.
The objective is not to isolate or confront the Asian giant in ideological terms, as Biden or Obama tried it. It is a question of reaching an agreement that benefits the United States. The content of the treatment is secondary: The important thing is that it looks like a victory, Although, as Kurlantzick reiterates, along the way, “he has lost many countries and investors and has made the United States unstable”.
“What will happen is that Trump will negotiate with Beijing and reach a large economic set. China will accept the purchase of many American products, and will approve a key treatment, such as the sale of Tiktok. Trump will be proclaimed victorious and, although the agreement is well seen and ring, the commercial relationship between the United States and China will not change,” said Medeiros.
Trump's diplomacy is the art of commercial negotiation transformed into a foreign policy. His erratic and disorderly style routs his interlocutors and can put an end to patience from Beijing.
Beyond his aggressive speech, Trump hates costs associated with military conflicts. It is therefore unlikely that Taiwan threatens as a country to press China. But that does not prevent diplomatic and economic tension. Without a short -term agreement, there will be more sanctions, more technological restrictions and, by extension, more American support on the island.
“The European Union and the United States largely depend on the Micropuces that Taiwan Fabrique, illustrates Dong. “If these commercial wars continue, it increases the probability that China will take daring measures. If we look at history, the same goes in the United States. In 1765, the British imposed the tariffaires [Ley del Timbre] What did the American settlers do? They rebelled“, sentence.
Chinese thought in the price war
Last Thursday, the information office of the State Council of the People's Republic of China published His white paper on Trump's pricing war. The document, entirely published in English, directly appealed to the American public.
The text indicates that Trump's measures They are the result of their unilateralism and their economic protectionism. An attitude that she has seriously undermined cooperation between China and the United States. According to Beijing, these policies are coercive, violate multilateralism and destabilize international trade.
China maintains that economic cooperation with the United States is “mutually beneficial”. In its opinion, the current friction responds more to structural problems in the American country – they highlight their chronic trade deficit and their productive limitations – than to the unjust Chinese behavior.
They also emphasize that they are not looking for a deliberate surplus in their commercial balance and that even international fluctuations have reduced their exports to the United States since 2007.
Beijing defends a vision of strategic and sustainable cooperation between the two giants, based on “Mutual respect, dialogue and economic complementarity.” “Trade wars do not produce winners and protectionism leads to an impasse. Economic success, both in China and the United States, presents shared opportunities instead of mutual threats,” concludes the note.
|
