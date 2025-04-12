Smartphones and computers are now exempt from Trumps' latest prices





CNN –

Electronics imported into the United States will be exempt from President Donald Trumps reciprocal prices, according to a customs and protection of the American border protection published on Friday evening.

Smartphones, computer monitors and various electronic parts are among the exempt products. The exemption applies to products entering the United States or withdrawn from warehouses on April 5, according to the notice.

The exemption, which occurs after the Trump administration imposed a minimum rate rate of 145% on Chinese products imported to the United States on Wednesday, does not include the tariff of 20% on Chinese goods for the role of the country in the fentanyl trade. The price exemption would have a major impact on technology giants like Apple, which make iPhones and other products in China.

About 90% of the production of apple iPhone is based in China, according to Wedbush Securities estimates.

Wedbush analysts called on tariff exclusion on Saturday, the best news as possible for technological investors.

Large technological companies like Apple, NVIDIA, Microsoft and the wider technology industry can push a huge sigh of relief this weekend until Monday, Wedbush said in a statement. A big step forward for US Tech to obtain these exemptions and the most optimistic news that we could have heard this weekend at the next stage of the negotiations on the tariff war in larger China which will take at least several months.

Nvidia and Microsoft refused to comment on CNN. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

Counterpoint Research, a company that monitors global smartphones expeditions, estimated that Apple has up to six weeks of inventory in the United States. Once the offer is exhausted, prices have increased.

The White House said on Saturday that Trump will continue to urge technological companies to move production in the United States.

President Trump clearly said that America cannot count on China to make critical technologies such as semiconductors, fleas, smartphones and laptops. This is why the president has obtained billions of dollars in American investments in the world's largest technological companies, including Apple (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) and Nvidia. In the direction of the president, these companies are jostling their manufacture in the United States as soon as possible, said the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, in a statement.

Trump told journalists on Friday on Air Force One that there could be possible exclusions at his radical prices.

There could be some exceptions for obvious reasons, but I would say that 10% is a floor, said Trump.

Economists have warned that the cost of prices could ultimately be transmitted to the consumer. This fear has sent many Americans rushing to buy items with large tickets, such as cars and electronics, because consumers' feeling fell to record stockings.

Nintendo said on April 4 that it would postpone the American pre -order date for its Switch 2 game console to assess the potential impact of changing tariffs and market conditions. At the initial price of $ 450, the Switch 2 could rather cost around $ 600 following prices, according to experts.

The Trump administration indicates that these prices would provide more manufacturing jobs in the United States and would reverse a drop of several decades. But some products cannot be easily manufactured or found in the United States, thus increasing costs to produce them in American factories.

Semiconductors and microchips are among the highly outsourced products in Asia factories due to the lower costs. These electronic parts are now exempt, according to Friday advice. This could help manufacturers of Asian fleas, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), South Korea Samsung and SK Hynix.

The president said that cars, steel, pharmaceutical products, chips and other specific materials will be included in specific prices to ensure that prices are applied in a fair and efficient manner, said a White House official.

The official said that Trump would soon order a study on the effects of national security on imports of semiconductors known as the study of article 232.

During an event of the National Republican Committee Tuesday, Trump criticized the decision of Biden's administrations to grant a subsidy of $ 6.6 billion to TSMC for the production of semiconductors in Phoenix within the framework of the 2022 Chips and Science Act law. Trump said he was not giving money to TSMC and told the company that if you did not build your factory here, you will pay a big tax 25, maybe 50, maybe 75, maybe 100%.

CNNS Kevin Liptak and Lisa Eaddicicco contributed to this report.

This story has been updated with additional content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/12/tech/trump-electronics-china-tariffs/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos