Imran Khan says that Aamir Khan's films from the 90s “have not aged well” calls Raja Hindustani “quite uncomfortable” to watch





Imran Khan recently talked about Aamir's films.

Imran Khan may have moved away from the silver screen for almost a decade now, but its fans base is still quite massive. Although he has kept his fans and his followers to guess even if he will return to the films or not, he has done a lot of interviews. The actor “I hate Luv Story” tends to be very articulated and honest in these conversations. Recently, he spoke of the vast filmography of Aamir Khan, in particular his back films in the 90s and how some of them can be very uncomfortable.

Speaking to Filmfare, Imran mentioned how certain films of the 90s if they are seen in a modern context can be extremely problematic. He admitted in a blatant way that there are several of his films by his uncle Aamir whom he does not like, in particular those of the 90s. Imran made sure to mention one of his particular films which made him very uncomfortable in particular.

He said: “You know, there are some of his films from the 90s that have not aged well, and when you watch them through a modern lens, they are a little problematic. There are moments that are very uncomfortable. Raja Hindustani, which is an amazing success, is not supposed to be supposed” so there is a fair quantity of 90 years. by today's measures. “”

“Raja Hindustani” directed by Dharmesh Darshan was released in 1996 and presented Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The day to day film today is considered a classic absolute cult that many continue to come back.

Returning to Imran, the actor who had made his debut with a film that had been produced by the production house of Aamir Khan explained how Aamir influenced his life. Imran said that he had always admired Aamir both professionally and personally.

Imran said: “In my own way, I am extremely led by him. Through life, whenever I face a dilemma, I think:” What would Aamir do? “I can't exactly approach him in the same way as him;

There is no news on Imran's future projects at the moment. X

Imran made his big debut in Bollywood with “ Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na '' who also presented Genelia D’ Souza in 2008. His last film took place in 2015, which was `Katti Batti '' alongside Kangana Ranaut. He was supposed to make a return with a spy thriller for a particular OTT platform, but according to different reports, the project was probably set aside.

