The fall of Mesut Zil
Despite a long list of controversies surrounding the post-school career of the Zils, his latest move has amazed even those who have low expectations. While hundreds of thousands of Turks went down to the street to protest, the popular British rock group Muse has postponed an upcoming concert in Turkey and Aybke Pusat actress would have been dismissed from a beloved television series after expressed support for a boycott of companies aligned on the government.
At a time when public figures took clear stands against authoritarianism, many had hoped that Zilwho grew up in a Turkish household of the working class lends his voice to the opposition. Instead, he again aligned himself with Erdoan, reviving criticism of his close ties with the president and disappointing fans who had considered him a potential voice for change.
Kreuzberg meets Istanbul
But all this, the whole symphony on the ground, was just a soundtrack of deeper symbolism that Zil carried. He broke the borders. He embodied everything that many hoped to see in immigration, in integration, in the beautiful fusion of East and West, Wild Child and Discipline. A grandson of Turkish immigrants The so-called guest workers who stayed in Germany and made their Homezil grew up in the German football system, chose to represent the country which raised it and dropped the world in love with a new type of German soccer: sexy, immigrant, of Berlin style. Kreuzberg meets Istanbul.
No one has pretended to be a model like Zile, especially not for young Turks, the Germans in the second and third generation. He represented hope, dignity, self -confidence. Everything was possible.
And the courage (and opportunism) that he showed by choosing to play for the country which kissed him on the one where his parents were born. In recent weeks, however, when Zil has publicly supported President Erdoan with full and indisputable support, many Turkish fans have reminded him where his national loyalty was when they had hoped that he would wear the colors of their teams.
If only his imagination, his technique, his vision and his control of the ball could be copied in a life beyond the field. Zil is unique. There is no copy of him, not even a bad copy, said Jos Mourinho, who led him to Real Madrid.
Zil had once noted as proof that integration could succeed. Erdoan, on the other hand, warned the Turks in Germany to remain Turkish.
A bitter outing of the national team
From there, things have become uglier. Germany was eliminated from the World Cup in Russia at the end of the group phase. Zil was accused of lacking patriotism. In turn, he accused the football association and his racism teammates and of not having been by his side when he was subjected to racist abuses. He retired from the national team.
The testimonies of the interior of the team revealed how much his teammates showed little loyalty, exposing hypocrisy behind the campaigns of the national team of Germanys promoting inclusion, equality and diversity. While many of them protested the accommodation of the tournament by Qatar, few stood near their teammate son of immigrants.
Once, Mesut Zil was the poster for big football, a symbol of hope for a link between East and West. Today, it derives between the palaces and the presidential chambers, embodying the fracture, the division and a separate world. No matter how many times it happens, it always breaks your heart.
|
