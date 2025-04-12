The fall of Mesut Zil

Despite a long list of controversies surrounding the post-school career of the Zils, his latest move has amazed even those who have low expectations. While hundreds of thousands of Turks went down to the street to protest, the popular British rock group Muse has postponed an upcoming concert in Turkey and Aybke Pusat actress would have been dismissed from a beloved television series after expressed support for a boycott of companies aligned on the government.

3 View gallery Mesut Zil and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan (Photo: AFP))

At a time when public figures took clear stands against authoritarianism, many had hoped that Zilwho grew up in a Turkish household of the working class lends his voice to the opposition. Instead, he again aligned himself with Erdoan, reviving criticism of his close ties with the president and disappointing fans who had considered him a potential voice for change.

Kreuzberg meets Istanbul

It is a sorrow to see Mesut Zil today, because it was once a joy to watch him play. Its elegant movement towards open space, its aid, its vision, its divine technique. A career at real Madrid SO Arsenal . One of the biggest games of his generation.

But all this, the whole symphony on the ground, was just a soundtrack of deeper symbolism that Zil carried. He broke the borders. He embodied everything that many hoped to see in immigration, in integration, in the beautiful fusion of East and West, Wild Child and Discipline. A grandson of Turkish immigrants The so-called guest workers who stayed in Germany and made their Homezil grew up in the German football system, chose to represent the country which raised it and dropped the world in love with a new type of German soccer: sexy, immigrant, of Berlin style. Kreuzberg meets Istanbul.

No one has pretended to be a model like Zile, especially not for young Turks, the Germans in the second and third generation. He represented hope, dignity, self -confidence. Everything was possible.

3 View gallery Anti-Erdoan protests in Istanbul (Photo: Kemal Aslan / AFP))

And the courage (and opportunism) that he showed by choosing to play for the country which kissed him on the one where his parents were born. In recent weeks, however, when Zil has publicly supported President Erdoan with full and indisputable support, many Turkish fans have reminded him where his national loyalty was when they had hoped that he would wear the colors of their teams.

If only his imagination, his technique, his vision and his control of the ball could be copied in a life beyond the field. Zil is unique. There is no copy of him, not even a bad copy, said Jos Mourinho, who led him to Real Madrid.

Four years after Germanys World Cup Victory in Brazil in 2014, and just before the tournament in Russia, Zil and his colleague Lkay Gndoan were photographed with Erdoan during his re -election campaign. The image was a blow for the German public. Erdoan represents the values ​​diametrically opposed to the speech of German, the rights of LGBTQ and women, freedom of the press and judicial independence. For many Germans who consider football as one of the rare kingdoms where national pride is authorized to express themselves, it was nothing less than betrayal. The boy they raised turned their back on them.

Zil had once noted as proof that integration could succeed. Erdoan, on the other hand, warned the Turks in Germany to remain Turkish.

A bitter outing of the national team

From there, things have become uglier. Germany was eliminated from the World Cup in Russia at the end of the group phase. Zil was accused of lacking patriotism. In turn, he accused the football association and his racism teammates and of not having been by his side when he was subjected to racist abuses. He retired from the national team.

3 View gallery The demonstrators in Türkiye hold a photo of the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Mamolu (Photo: Kemal Aslan / AFP))

The testimonies of the interior of the team revealed how much his teammates showed little loyalty, exposing hypocrisy behind the campaigns of the national team of Germanys promoting inclusion, equality and diversity. While many of them protested the accommodation of the tournament by Qatar, few stood near their teammate son of immigrants.

All this took place in the context of the refugee crisis and the immigration of Germanys, increasing tensions between the Muslim and Christian communities, and the Climbing of the far -right parts Hostile to migrants and Muslims. Zil was supposed to be the bridge, the rail of the guard. Instead?

Zil invited Erdoan to be the best man in his wedding, threw himself entirely behind the Turkish chief, Shared cards of Palestine who questioned the Israels of the right to exist And wears a tattoo of the violent nationalist group Gray Wolves violent. In recent weeks, he has positioned himself against the aspirations of his Turkish colleagues for freedom and democracy.