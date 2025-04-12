



The latest exemptions cover imports from China, in the first sign of a possible softening of the American trade war against Beijing.

Smartphones, laptops and a multitude of other technological components will be spared Trump administrations, so-called reciprocal rates, including high rights of 125% on imports from China, according to an opinion made by American customs and border protection.

Friday, the American CBP listed 20 product categories, including the very wide code 8471 for all computers, laptops, disks and automatic data processing. It also included semiconductor devices, equipment, memory fleas and flat panel screens.

The exclusions provide welcome relief to large American technological companies, including Apple and many other importers, which are based on Chinese manufacturing.

There was no immediate comment from the White House on the exemptions.

But exemptions suggest increasing awareness within the Trump Pain Administration that its prices had in reserve for American consumers, especially on popular products such as smartphones, laptops and other electronics.

Daniel Ives, a principal in action at Wedbush Securities, qualified the best possible American exemptions for technological investors.

US tariff exclusions will apply to computers, smartphones and flea manufacturing equipment that takes [away] A huge overhang of black clouds for the moment in the technology sector, he said in a note cited by the AFP news agency.

Without these exemptions, he said, the American technology industry would be resumed a decade and the thesis of the AI ​​revolution would have been considerably slowed down.

This decision occurred while 125% Chinese reprisal prices on American goods made vigor on Saturday, with a pro -pekin proof against its main commercial competitor.

Earlier in the week, Trump officials announced a 90 -day stay of reciprocal prices for most countries, introducing a flat rate of 10%instead, although China has been excluded from the revised program.

