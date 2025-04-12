The more the question of the false diplomas student at the UGM, will Jokowi have a legal action?

Prokalteng.co-The 7th Indonesian Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) again raised his voice in response to the accusations concerning the alleged false diploma which returned to the viral.

He stressed that the accusation had no legal basis and was ready to examine the legal measures against those who continued to disseminate the false news.

At the media crew on Friday (4/4/2025), Jokowi said that the validity of his diploma had been officially clarified by the University of Gadjah Mada (UGM).

Including by the Chancellor and Dean of the Faculty of Forestry where he took education.

Considered for a more in -depth study by the lawyer. Because it was transmitted by the Rector of the UGM and finally the dean of the Fête de Forestie, said Jokowi.

Jokowi again pointed out that it was true that UGM was true and was legally graduated from the Faculty of Forestry.

He added that all the academic documents he had were legitimate and educational administrative.

Most importantly, who has devoted that he must also prove. Who accused him, he also had to prove, said the former mayor of Solo.

Although the clarification of the campus has been transported several times, the question of the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma was noted by a certain number of parties, in particular on social networks.

Some have even questioned the format of letters and figures in the document.

Legal stages

Regarding the potential to report the spreader of the issue of legal fighting, Jokowi said that his party was putting a legal study through his legal advisor.

He did not specify who will be reported.

However, the father of vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka stressed, the option was open to maintain personal integrity and stop the spread of hoaks.

Currently, he is still being examined by a team of lawyers. Later, they can be asked directly, he simply said. (RIA / JPG)