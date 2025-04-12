PM Modi attributes GI certificates to 21 products, Banarasi table, Bharwan Mirch on the list





Prime Minister Narendra Modi awarded the geographic indication certificates (GI) to 21 traditional state products on Friday during his visit to Varanasi on Friday. Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a certificate for GI Tag, in Varanasi. (Ani photo) Among the newly certified items were the emblematic Banarasi Tabla and the Bhanarasi Bharwan Mirch, both officially recognized for their single regional identity. With a total of 77 GI certified products, the Uttar Pradesh is currently holding the first position in India. The Kashi region alone represents 32 GI tags, making it a world center for articles recognized by GI. The ceremony not only celebrated the diversity of Uttar Pradesh, but also underlined the success of the flagship initiative of the governments of Yogi Adityanath governments, a product (ODOP), according to a press release. Several traditional products from Varanasi, such as shehnai, metal molding crafts, wall painting, LAL PEDA, Thandai, Tirangi Barfi and Karonda de Chiraigaon, have now received GI TAG certificates. These articles are not only cultural treasures, but also a source of livelihoods for thousands of craftsmen. With the GI TAG, they now have a chance to present their skills on international markets. According to the expert GI and Padma Shri Aweee Dr Rajnikant, the Kashi region is the World GA Hub, with 32 products marked GI, involving nearly 20 Lakh people and generating an annual business 25,500 crores. The new list of GI certified products also includes Bareillys, Zari-Zardozi furniture and terracotta work, Mathuras Sanjhi Craft, Bundelkhands Kathiya Wheat and Pilibhits Bamboo Flute. These elements represent the unique cultural identity of their regions. With GI certification, they now receive legal protection and improved brand value. In addition, Chitrakoots Wood Craft, Agras Stone Incrup Work and Jaunpurs Imarti also obtained GI labels. A GA label not only confirms the authenticity of a product, but also helps farmers and craftsmen get better prices on the market. He also creates new job opportunities.

