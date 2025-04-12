Aleema talks about brother Imran Khan in the middle of PTI fruit





In the midst of repeated rifles reports in Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), the founder Imran Khan, broke silence on the division on mines and minerals (amendment), exhorting that all his brother was released.

KP's political parties, including the PTI in power, expressed their concerns and protested against the Mine and mineral law (amendment), which they say against the interests of the people of KP.

In an article on X (formerly Twitter), Aleema asked the members of the party to show solidarity with Khan, stressing that his brother's imprisonment should not be standardized.

According to what his brother had been “illegally” imprisoned for almost two years now, Aleema said: “He [Khan] was deprived of his two fundamental (and legal) requests: his books and his weekly telephone calls with his sons. »»

She also said Khan's access to her party members had been blocked in the past 5 months. “The lists of lawyers, members of the party and the family are subject to the prison authorities in accordance with the orders of the chief judge [the] High court of Islamabad and its bench of three members. The prison authorities do not seem to be forced to comply with the judicial orders. »»

Aleema also said that anyone who was not on the list that Khan had approved should not visit her at Adiala prison.

The position occurred a few days after a stormy word war would have taken place between the chief minister of KP (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur and the President of the Pti Peshawar region, atif Khan, in the Whatsapp group of PTI parliamentarians on the Mineral bill.

Media reports claim that the disagreement began when Atif Khan advised the provincial assembly of PTI members (AMP) in the group not to vote in favor of the bill, declaring the bill “against the interests of the people of KP”.

In response, Gandapur directly approached Atif, asking: “Have you even read the bill? If you do not understand English, I will send you a copy in the Ourdou version. ”

Earlier, CM Gandapur, in his video declaration, also categorically rejected the allegations that the bill changes were intended to submit provincial authority to another entity.

“The powers of the province cannot and will not be delivered,” he said, adding that such claims were false, made and “seemed to be motivated by personal vendettas”.

KP CM CM has also said that the proposed changes were part of the broader reform agenda of its government aimed at improving transparency and efficiency in the mineral sector. “The acquired interests are distorted these reforms for their own advantage,” he added.

