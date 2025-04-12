



Smartphones, computers and other electronics largely imported from China, have been exempt by the US government of 125% steep reciprocal prices from President Donald Trump. The American Customs and Border Protection Agency (CBP) has listed 20 product categories, including the very wide code 8471 for all computers, laptops, discs and automatic data processing. It also included semiconductor devices, equipment, memory fleas and flat panel screens. The opinion did not provide any explanation for the Trump administration's decision, but the end of the evening excludes welcome relief to large American technological companies, notably Apple, Dell Technologies and many other importers. Trump's action also excludes the specified electronics of its “basic” prices of 10% on goods from most countries other than China, softening import costs for Taiwan semiconductors and apple iPhones produced in India.

Favor at China? For Chinese imports, exclusion only applies to the reciprocal prices of Trump, which increased to 125% this week, according to a White House official. Exemptions are not a complete stay. Other prices will always apply to electronics and smartphones. The Trump administration had applied a 20% tariff on Chinese products earlier this year for what the administration said they were the country's role in fentanyl trade. Live events

But exemptions suggest increasing awareness within the Trump Pain Administration that its prices had in reserve for consumers registered in inflation, especially on popular products such as smartphones, laptops and other electronics. Even at a 54% lower price rate on Chinese imports, analysts predicted that the price of a high -end iPhone could jump to $ 1.59. At 125%, economists and analysts said that American-Chinese trade could largely stop. Smartphones was the main American import from China in 2024, totaling $ 41.7 billion, while laptops built by Chinese were second, at 33.1 billion dollars, according to data from the US census office. Is it a permanent solution? Exemptions can be short -lived. The Trump Administration was preparing another commercial survey of national security on semiconductors, which would probably also apply to certain downstream products, including electronics, said a person familiar with the case. These surveys previously led to additional prices, the NYT News Service reported. Earlier, President Trump behind many prices he presented on April 2, which he called “Liberation Day”. His so-called reciprocal rates had introduced taxes that would reach up to 40% on products imported from certain nations. After the equity and bond markets plunged, Trump reversed the course and said that he would arouse the samples for 90 days. Because Beijing has chosen to retaliate against American prices with samples, China was the only exception to the relief of Trump. Instead of taking a price break on Chinese imports, Trump increased them to 145% and has shown no desire to save companies from these costs. In return, China said on Friday that it increased its prices on American products at 125%. Faq Q1. Who is President of the United States?

A1. The President of the United States is Donald Trump. Q2. Who is the supreme chief of China?

A2. The supreme chief of China is Xi Jinping.



