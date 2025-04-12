Qatar and Indonesia share solid historical links in all areas, their relationship with continuous growth since its creation almost half a century ago. This growth is driven by the shared commitment of leaders of the two nations to raise their relations with strategic partnerships and a promising future of growth and prosperity, serving the interests and aspirations of their peoples.

In this context, the visit of the Indonesian president Prabowo suffered in Doha is important. His Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani will meet the president of Amiri Diwan to discuss bilateral relations and the means of improving cooperation in various sectors. The visit should provide a strong boost and open a new chapter in the relationship between the two countries, in particular in the economic, commercial and investment fields.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1976, Qatar opening its embassy in Jakarta in 1996, and Indonesia inaugurating its embassy in Doha in 1999.

Since 1995, the two nations have embarked on many high -level visits and official exchanges. In particular, his Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani visited Indonesia in October 2017, where his Highness had official interviews with the president of the time, Joko Widodo at the Bogor Palace in Jakarta.

Discussions have focused on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in the economy, energy, investment, tourism and infrastructure, benefiting the two nations and their peoples. The two leaders also exchanged points of view on regional and international developments.

During another high-level visit, his Highness Father Amir Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani visited Indonesia in 2009.

On the other hand, former Indonesian president Joko Widodo went to Qatar in 2015, while former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono went to Doha in May 2006. Former President Abdurrahman Wahid went to Qatar twice, in November 1999 and again in November 2000 to attend the OCI top.

In the context of the current consultations, his Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani received the elected president and defense of the Indonesian, Prabowo suffered, as well as the vice-president elected Gibran Rakabum Rakabum Rakabum, and the delegation which accompanies them, during their visit to Doha at the end of May to participate in the almost Qatar Economic Forum. The meeting examined solid bilateral relations and explored the means to improve cooperation in various fields, as well as the exchange of views on shared concerns.

In March, the Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sugiono, visited Doha and met the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al-Thani. Discussions focused on bilateral cooperation, developments in Gaza and occupied Palestinian territories, efforts to maintain the ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid. In addition, he the Minister of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Bin Saleh al-Khulifi, had bilateral interviews with the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, attacking political, economic, investor and developmental cooperation, as well as regional and international questions of mutual interest. The two parties highlighted the importance of coordination in international and regional issues to support stability and development in the Middle East.

Indonesia and Qatar share a common vision for peace, stability and the construction of a more prosperous, fair and secure world. Their cooperation on regional and international issues is marked by close coordination and alignment in perspectives. The joint membership of the two nations to the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OCI) provides an important framework for collaboration on questions concerning the Islamic world.

Bilateral relations are governed by a series of agreements and understanding of understanding that reflect the commitment of the two countries to extend cooperation in several sectors. These agreements cover political, economic, social, educational, cultural, health, tourism, technology, maritime, agriculture, industry, young, young, sports, banking services, aviation services, mutual protection, double taxation, regulations, and the viewer for diplomatic and special sports holders.

Indonesia is a key trading partner for Qatar, bilateral trade that has increased by more than 150% in recent years, reaching around 33 billion QR in 2022, compared to QR1.26bn in 2017. Qataric investments in Indonesia have also experienced remarkable growth, by extending sectors such as telecommunications, banks and energy.

In addition, several Indonesian companies actively invest in the Qatari market in partnership with local businesses in various industries. The year of culture of Qatar-Indonesia 2023 celebrated the rich heritage of the two nations, strengthening their historical links through more than 50 programs organized in Qatar and Indonesia.

These initiatives have focused on creative industries, social development, innovation and cultural heritage.

Educational cooperation between Qatar and Indonesia continues to develop, with numerous agreements and partnerships aimed at improving student exchanges and joint research efforts.

Qatar plays an important role in supporting development and humanitarian projects in Indonesia thanks to investments in infrastructure and aid provided by various Qatarian charitable organizations. These efforts include emergency help for natural disasters, the construction of mosques, schools and multipurpose centers, well drilling for access to clean water, financing of income -generating projects for families in need and support of orphans. Meanwhile, the Indonesian community of Qatar actively contributes to the economic and social sectors of the nations.

Thanks to wise leadership, Qatar has successfully positioned itself as a favorite destination for global investments. The country has an attractive investment climate supported by progressive laws and regulations, political and social stability, and a strategic geographic location.

Indonesia, located in Southeast Asia and Oceania, is the largest archpelagic state in the world, made up of more than 17,000 islands, of which around 6,000 are inhabited. As the largest country in Southeast Asia, Indonesia covers 1.9 million km2 and has a population of 285 million inhabitants. The country serves as a bridge between Asia and Australia and is strategically positioned along the main maritime trade routes, in particular the Malacca Strait.

Indonesia has become an increasing global economy, undergoing significant expansion in several sectors. The country has a large market full of opportunities that attracts commercial interest and serves as a vital gateway to Southeast Asia. Its natural resources and investment opportunities cover industries such as tourism, real estate development, mining, food security, Halal trade and various services.

Indonesia has maintained a relatively stable economic growth rate of around 5% in recent years, with its main trade partners, including China, Anase, the United States, Japan and India.

Significant exports of Indonesia are made up of products such as coke coal, palm oil, iron and steel, alongside products made such as textiles, leather products, shoes and wooden items. Imports mainly include industrial machines and equipment, fuel, chemicals, food, electronics and raw materials.