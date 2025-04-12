Politics
Qatar, Indonesia deepens links with strategic vision
In this context, the visit of the Indonesian president Prabowo suffered in Doha is important. His Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani will meet the president of Amiri Diwan to discuss bilateral relations and the means of improving cooperation in various sectors. The visit should provide a strong boost and open a new chapter in the relationship between the two countries, in particular in the economic, commercial and investment fields.
Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1976, Qatar opening its embassy in Jakarta in 1996, and Indonesia inaugurating its embassy in Doha in 1999.
Since 1995, the two nations have embarked on many high -level visits and official exchanges. In particular, his Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani visited Indonesia in October 2017, where his Highness had official interviews with the president of the time, Joko Widodo at the Bogor Palace in Jakarta.
Discussions have focused on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in the economy, energy, investment, tourism and infrastructure, benefiting the two nations and their peoples. The two leaders also exchanged points of view on regional and international developments.
During another high-level visit, his Highness Father Amir Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani visited Indonesia in 2009.
On the other hand, former Indonesian president Joko Widodo went to Qatar in 2015, while former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono went to Doha in May 2006. Former President Abdurrahman Wahid went to Qatar twice, in November 1999 and again in November 2000 to attend the OCI top.
In the context of the current consultations, his Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani received the elected president and defense of the Indonesian, Prabowo suffered, as well as the vice-president elected Gibran Rakabum Rakabum Rakabum, and the delegation which accompanies them, during their visit to Doha at the end of May to participate in the almost Qatar Economic Forum. The meeting examined solid bilateral relations and explored the means to improve cooperation in various fields, as well as the exchange of views on shared concerns.
In March, the Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sugiono, visited Doha and met the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al-Thani. Discussions focused on bilateral cooperation, developments in Gaza and occupied Palestinian territories, efforts to maintain the ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid. In addition, he the Minister of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Bin Saleh al-Khulifi, had bilateral interviews with the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, attacking political, economic, investor and developmental cooperation, as well as regional and international questions of mutual interest. The two parties highlighted the importance of coordination in international and regional issues to support stability and development in the Middle East.
Indonesia and Qatar share a common vision for peace, stability and the construction of a more prosperous, fair and secure world. Their cooperation on regional and international issues is marked by close coordination and alignment in perspectives. The joint membership of the two nations to the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OCI) provides an important framework for collaboration on questions concerning the Islamic world.
Bilateral relations are governed by a series of agreements and understanding of understanding that reflect the commitment of the two countries to extend cooperation in several sectors. These agreements cover political, economic, social, educational, cultural, health, tourism, technology, maritime, agriculture, industry, young, young, sports, banking services, aviation services, mutual protection, double taxation, regulations, and the viewer for diplomatic and special sports holders.
Indonesia is a key trading partner for Qatar, bilateral trade that has increased by more than 150% in recent years, reaching around 33 billion QR in 2022, compared to QR1.26bn in 2017. Qataric investments in Indonesia have also experienced remarkable growth, by extending sectors such as telecommunications, banks and energy.
In addition, several Indonesian companies actively invest in the Qatari market in partnership with local businesses in various industries. The year of culture of Qatar-Indonesia 2023 celebrated the rich heritage of the two nations, strengthening their historical links through more than 50 programs organized in Qatar and Indonesia.
These initiatives have focused on creative industries, social development, innovation and cultural heritage.
Educational cooperation between Qatar and Indonesia continues to develop, with numerous agreements and partnerships aimed at improving student exchanges and joint research efforts.
Qatar plays an important role in supporting development and humanitarian projects in Indonesia thanks to investments in infrastructure and aid provided by various Qatarian charitable organizations. These efforts include emergency help for natural disasters, the construction of mosques, schools and multipurpose centers, well drilling for access to clean water, financing of income -generating projects for families in need and support of orphans. Meanwhile, the Indonesian community of Qatar actively contributes to the economic and social sectors of the nations.
Thanks to wise leadership, Qatar has successfully positioned itself as a favorite destination for global investments. The country has an attractive investment climate supported by progressive laws and regulations, political and social stability, and a strategic geographic location.
Indonesia, located in Southeast Asia and Oceania, is the largest archpelagic state in the world, made up of more than 17,000 islands, of which around 6,000 are inhabited. As the largest country in Southeast Asia, Indonesia covers 1.9 million km2 and has a population of 285 million inhabitants. The country serves as a bridge between Asia and Australia and is strategically positioned along the main maritime trade routes, in particular the Malacca Strait.
Indonesia has become an increasing global economy, undergoing significant expansion in several sectors. The country has a large market full of opportunities that attracts commercial interest and serves as a vital gateway to Southeast Asia. Its natural resources and investment opportunities cover industries such as tourism, real estate development, mining, food security, Halal trade and various services.
Indonesia has maintained a relatively stable economic growth rate of around 5% in recent years, with its main trade partners, including China, Anase, the United States, Japan and India.
Significant exports of Indonesia are made up of products such as coke coal, palm oil, iron and steel, alongside products made such as textiles, leather products, shoes and wooden items. Imports mainly include industrial machines and equipment, fuel, chemicals, food, electronics and raw materials.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gulf-times.com/article/703226/opinion/qatar-indonesia-deepen-ties-with-strategic-vision
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The partition of Ukraine: How does war with Russia end?
- Virginia Tech Football 2025 Spring Game Summary
- What is Xi Jinping Planning?
- See what the new polls say
- How is AI changing game technology in 2025 | BBC News
- As part of the British trade strategy, the US Defense Customs Review
- Cricket Leinster
- Iran and the United States accept more conferences on the Teherans nuclear program
- The Trump family goes all on crypto projects, from Bitcoin extraction to Stablecoins
- View the ITTF Men's & Ladies World Cup live live today!
- Won the race for deindustrialisation
- The Turkish President receives foreign leaders at the Diplomacy Forum Antalya