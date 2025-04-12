No agreement with the establishment, Swati acting independently: Salman Akram





Pakistan leader Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) Salman Akram Raja has moved away from any assertion of an agreement with the establishment, claiming that the remarks of Azam Khan Swati concerning negotiations were made without any official discussion within the party.

Addressing journalists outside the Lahore special anti -terrorist courtyard, Salman Akram Raja said he was not aware of any agreement between PTI and the establishment.

“Azam Swati speaks by himself of this question,” said Raja, adding that he could not comment more until he had a conversation with the founder of PTI, Imran Khan.

The senior PTI official stressed that once he had met Imran, a clarity would be provided to find out if negotiations had been initiated and if the founder of the PTI had asked for talks.

Raja also suggested that the ambiguity surrounding the problem was probably held intentionally because it was not allowed to meet Imran Khan.

He also said that it would only be after a direct discussion with Imran that the party's position would be revealed.

These remarks come in the wake of the recent video message of Azam Swati, where he expressed hope for a potential dialogue with the establishment.

Swati, who said Imran Khan was still willing to get involved in talks, suggested that if the establishment was open to discussions, the founder of the PTI would bless the initiative.

Swati also said that his contacts with the establishment had been established with the permission of Imran Khan, a point that raised the eyebrows within the party.

In his detailed video message, published after a recent meeting with Imran Khan at Adiala prison, Azam Swati criticized several vloggers and anchors for having disseminated false information, although he refrains from appointing specific individuals.

In addition, he expressed continuous support to PTI leaders, notably the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, provincial chief Junaid Akbar, and secretary general Salman Akram Raja, which he confirmed was appointed by Imran Khan himself.

Azam Swati to meet the special person '' Wednesday

Earlier this week, during an appearance on Nadeem Malik Live by Samaa TV, Azam Swati revealed that he had received the blessing of the founder of the PTI to start the talks with the establishment. “I hope 100% that this dialogue will succeed,” said Swati, expressing more optimism than “friendly countries” could also play a role in facilitating these political discussions.

Swati said the next meetings would be preliminary, the first commitment should take place on Wednesday or shortly after. He assured that once these talks in progress, he would be better placed to inform party leaders and the public on the future conduct line.

He also pointed out that he had been in close contact with the Pakistani diaspora in the United States and had held party members, including the former president of Dr. Arif Alvi, informed of his moves.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.samaa.tv/2087331664-no-deal-with-establishment-swati-acting-independently-salman-akram The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos