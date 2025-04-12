PM modes a strictest action in the Varanasi Gang Rape – Statetime case

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered senior officials on Friday to take “the most strict possible measures” in the alleged gang rape of a 19 -year -old woman in her parliamentary district Varanasi shortly after landing at the airport here.

Meanwhile, the woman's mother said that she wanted to meet the PM and tell her about the trauma of her daughter.

Modi, who arrived in Varanasi in the morning to inaugurate and threw the foundation stones of several development projects, was informed of the case by the police commissioner, the division commissioner and the airport district magistrate, according to a statement published by the Uttar Pradesh government.

“He asked them to take the most strict possible measures against the culprits and to implement appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future,” the statement said.

The woman was reportedly raped by 23 people over six days between March 29 and April 4. According to police, the accused drugged the woman and moved her between several hotels in the city during this period. His family filed a complaint for the police on April 6.

The case was recorded under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including articles 70 (1) (gang rape), 74 (assault or use of criminal force to women intention to indicate its modes), 123 (causing through poison, etc. Configuration) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation).

Friday, 12 of the 23 accused had been arrested. The accused in detention was identified as Raj Vishwakarma, Sameer, Ayush, Sohail, Danish, Anmol, Sajid, Zahir, Imran, Jaib, Aman and Raj Khan.

Police said that she “continually made raids” to locate and apprehend the 11 remaining unidentified suspects.

The additional police commissioner (canton) Vidush Saxena confirmed the arrests and said: “We make all the efforts to ensure that no one involved in this odious crime escapes the law.”

The survivor's mother told PTI by phone that she wanted to meet PM Modi.

“I want to meet our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tell my daughter's trauma. I want people who have committed such an odious crime with my daughter to receive the most severe punishment so that in the future, everyone thinks a thousand times before submitting a girl to such a barbarism, “she said.

“Modi Ji who inquires about the case shows that he is concerned about us,” she said after PTI informed him that the PM questioned those responsible for his daughter and ordered rapid action against the accused.

The woman's mother said the incident had left her deeply traumatized daughter.

“It is not going well. The trauma had a deep impact on her psyche,” said the mother, adding that the police cooperated with the family throughout.

It was the 50th visit to Prime Minister Modi in Varanasi since taking office in 2014, according to the president of the Metropolitan unit of the BJP, Pradeep Agrahari.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of 44 projects worth 3,880 crosses here.

“Our mantra director in the service of the nation has always been” Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas “. With this spirit, we continue to move forward for the improvement of each citizen,” he said.

“Kashi Meri Hai Aur Main Kashi Ka Hoon (Varanasi belongs to me and I belong to Varanasi),” said the Prime Minister in his speech, according to a statement. (PTI)