Donald Trump's approval rating falls in New Low with the republican survey





President Donald Trump's approval rating has reached a new hollow, according to a recent survey conducted by a republican company.

Why it matters

Trump's approval rating is a key indicator of his political strength as he sails in his second presidential mandate and is preparing for future political battles.

A change in its number could influence the support of the Republican legislators, affecting its ability to pass through its program and shape the political landscape heading to the electoral cycle halfway in 2026.

What to know

According to the most recent survey by Napolitan News and RMG Research between April 2 and 10, Trump's approval rating is 49%, while 48% disappear, giving it a net approval of +1.

This is the lowest note that Trump has received from a Napolitan News and RMG research survey since the start of his second term in January.

The survey questioned 3,000 voters registered and had a margin of error of more or less 1.8 percentage points.

President Donald Trump arrives at Palm Beach international airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 11. President Donald Trump arrives at Palm Beach international airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 11. Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

A survey by Napolitan News and RMG Research in March imposed a net of Trump's net approval on +4 points, with 51% approval and 47% disapproval. In early March, its net approval rating was +10 points.

More bad news came for the president in the latest Yougov survey, carried out between April 7 and 10 among 1,151 American adult citizens. The survey has shown that Trump's net approval rating amounted to -13 points, with 41% approval and 54% disapproving. The survey had an error margin of more or less 4 percentage points. In the polls carried out by Yougov in February, Trump's approval rating peaked at +4 points.

Multiple recent polls have shown a drop in Trump approval rating.

The latest Yougov / Economist survey, carried out between April 5 and 8 among 1,741 respondents, showed that Trump's net approval rating fell 5 points -from -3 earlier in the month at -8, with 43% approval and 51% disapproving. The survey had an error margin of more or less 3.1 percentage points.

According to the latest Harrisx survey, carried out between April 4 and 7 among 1,883 registered voters, Trump's net approval rating fell to -2, with 47% approval and 49% disapproving. This is down compared to a net approval rating of +9 points in February, when 52% approved and 43% disapproved.

The Newsweek tracker also shows Trump's approval rating to one of its lowest levels to date, with approval of 45% and 50%, giving it a clear approval of -5 points. On April 1, Trump's net approval rating was -2 points, with 47 approvals and 49% disapproaches.

Meanwhile, the latest Quinnipiac survey, carried out between April 3 and 7 among 1,407 registered voters, has shown a drop of 1 point on the president's approval rating, with its net approval at -12 points compared to -11 points the last time.

Trump recently had trouble in the polls on the economy, formerly a strong subject for the president.

Earlier this month, he announced his new “Liberation Day” rates, which included a basic tariff of 10% of 10% on all importance and harder tasks targeting what the White House called the “worst delinquents” of unfair commercial practices.

The announcement of April 2 immediately rocked the financial markets before Trump announced a 90 -day surprise break on most of the reciprocal rates of the hours after their entry into force.

The 10% reference rate remains in place, and Trump has now increased his rights to Chinese imports to 125% after Beijing responded with an overload of 84% on American goods. China has now responded in kind with its own 125%prices.

Despite Trump's partial break, the prices raised fears of a potential recession, and the president's approval notes took a hit.

POLDATEAPPPROVEDISAPPROVEYOUGOVAPRIL 7-104154QUANTUSAPRIL 7-94750YOUGOV / ECONOMISTAPRIL 5-84351HARRISXAPRIL 4-74749MORNING CONSAPRIL 4-64652quiniPIAC 3-74153NAVIGATOR REASARCHAPRIL 3-745PRIL 1-34751J.l. Partner 1-34742RMG RESARCHAPRIL 2-104948

“A large majority of voters recognize that prices provide a deadly bodies to the short -term economy. The time will reduce pain? Some people think that will be the case, but a majority will not consider this,” said Tim Maloy, analyst of his Quinnipiac university survey.

Thomas Gift, an associate professor of political science and director of the Center on American policy at the University College of London, said that the treatment of the tariff situation by Trump had alienated many voters.

“Trump has not deserved many supporters with his management of the pricing situation. It is not only politics that seems to irritate voters but also the apparent lack of strategy, impulsive decision -making and inconsistent messaging of the White House. Trump has long strengthened a big master stroke Dealm and an informed businessman.

The RMG Research / Napolitan News survey revealed that 39% of respondents identified the economy as the most important question, which classifies it as the main concern of voters.

The YouGov survey has shown that pricing taxation for foreign imports was a low priority for voters with regard to the campaign promises they wanted to see Trump to keep. Only 5% of respondents selected prices from the three main priorities, placing the problem near the list.

The results suggest that if commercial policy was a major objective during Trump's first term, it resonated with voters compared to questions such as protection of social security and health insurance (45%), the implementation of inflation (43%) and securing the American-mexic border (26%).

How Trump's approval rating is compared

The 45% approval rating of Trump is less than the popularity of former President Joe Biden at the same time of his presidency. On April 12, 2021, Biden was 55%, with a 40%disapproval note, according to Realclearpolitics.

The surveys published in the days that followed the inauguration of Trump showed its popularity at a record level. However, he was still the least popular president lately.

According to Gallup's first survey on Trump's second term, carried out between January 21 and 27, its initial approval rating was 47%. The sounder said that the figure has made him less popular than any president since 1953 at the start of a quarter and the only one starting with an approval rating of less than 50%. Gallup said Biden started his first mandate with a 57%approval rating.

How Trump's approval rating compared to the first trimester

The Realclearpolitics tracker showed that on April 12, 2017, Trump's approval rating was 42%, while his disapproval rating was 52%, which gave him a net approval of -10 points, which makes Trump more popular now than at the same point during his first visit to the Oval office.

What happens next

Trump's approval rating could fluctuate in the coming weeks, according to the results of key events, including critical negotiations in the Russian-Ukraine war, the evolving tariff situation and concerns about a recession.

