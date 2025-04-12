Still considered a boss, the Minister Prabowo after a solo Jokowi change visit





In recent days, a certain number of ministers from the Red and White cabinet have come to the residence of former Indonesian president Joko Widodo in Solo, in the center of Java. From the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Sakti Wahyu Trenggono; Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin; Coordination of the Minister of Food, Zulkifli Hasan; Until the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Bahlil Lahadalia. Some of them have even called Jokowi as a boss, although now under the leadership of President Prabowo suffered. The Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, for example, qualified his arrival as a form of friendship of Eid with his boss. According to Trenggono, one of the instructions given by Jokowi was linked to the progression of the KKP ministry. Meanwhile, the Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin was reluctant to comment on a lot about his meeting. He only mentioned one meeting with Jokowi to

Stay in touch. Coordinating the Minister of Food, Zulkifi Hasan described his meeting with Jokowi as a friendship, considering that he was very educated by Jokowi during the government. The second day of Eid was the turn of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Bahlil Lahadalia came to Jokowi's residence. Bahlil mentioned his relationship with Jokowi as teachers and students who had been created since the start of serving ministers in the developed Indonesian cabinet. In addition to the four ministers, the other ministers who seemed to be Sowan at the Jokowi residence were the Minister of Finance, Sri Mulyani; And Menko PMK, Pratikno. Para

The minister who came to Jokowi was indeed a minister who had sat in the Indonesian cabinet.

