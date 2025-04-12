Live updates: Trump News on prices, trade war meetings in China and Iran





Iran and the United States are starting talks with high issues to conclude a new nuclear agreement today.

This comes into the wake of President Donald prevails over the threat of military strikes if Iran does not accept a pact and Teherans warning that any attack would lead to the United States in a broader conflict in the Middle East.

Reunion, which is held in the Arab Nation of the Gulf of Oman, could be the first direct talks between Iranian and American officials in a decade, although Iran insists that they will be indirect, with mediators acting like Go-Betweens for the two nations.

Trump gave Tehran a deadline of two months to accept an agreement that would lead Iran to shrink its nuclear footprint or completely eliminate its program.

I want them not to have a nuclear weapon. I want Iran to be a wonderful, large and happy country, but they cannot have a nuclear weapon, said Trump on board the Air Force One on the way to Florida last night.

What we have heard so far today: Iran is looking for an initial understanding with the United States which could lead to a negotiation process, said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who leads the Iranian delegation to talks, upon arrival in the omanic Muscat capital.

It is too early to talk about a calendar for discussions, which depends on the sufficient will on both sides, he said.

An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said indirect talks were underway, with plans for the parties to be seated in separate rooms and transmit their opinions through the Minister of Omani Foreign Affairs.

The atmosphere in the talks is positive, reported the Tasnim news agency Irans, citing a member of the negotiation team. He added that it is unlikely that negotiations will be extended on Sunday.

CNN contacted the US State Department for Comments.

This message has been updated with additional Iran comments.

