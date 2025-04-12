Why cannot win a trade war

DOes China has so secret weapons that will help him survive in the United States trade war? It may seem like this. Chinese leaders remind young people that they should learn to endure the difficultieseat bitterness, As the Chinese said overweight and lazy Americans. His autocratic government Brooks no dissent, so decision -making should be easier than in fractive America and decisions should stay longer. And China has dozens of ways of make life miserable For American companies, which can be invoked to put pressure on Washington to retreat.

But these ideas reflect an outdated vision of China and a fundamental misunderstanding of its economic and political system. Eat bitterness? Of course, in the past, when China was much poorer. But it now has the same boredom of the middle class as the United States and the legitimacy of the communist parties is largely based on an implicit contract that this will improve the standard of living, and not reject them. (Oh, and more than half of the Chinese are now overweightbarely a sign of asceticism.) As for a dictatorship that can make decisions in the event of a fingertips? Not really. Beijing has a labyrinth bureaucracy which considers carefully and reconsidering before mounting the chain for decision -making. Xi Jinping is the pre -eminent leader but seeks the consensus of senior party officials he put in power. If anything, with regard to decision-making in the trade war, the United States is much closer to the individual rule than China. One reason why Donald Trump can Love tariffs is that it can apply them, raise them, lower them or suspend them by transplants. Congress has delegate Its constitutional price power to the executive and the courts are generally also relating to supervised issues as a defense of national security.

Of course, China has many ways to try to make the United States capitulate, but all have significant drawbacks. He can try to match the United States price hikesAs he did once again on Friday, by exceeding them up to at least 125%, while call The abnormally high number of a joke in the history of the world economy. Indeed. They are now so high, that they will crush the orders and interrupt the reception of Tradealhough that Trump will see it in this way. As he said to his collaborators during his first administration, they will lack bullets First of all. Where Beijing could Press American companiesWhat they are starting to do, with antitrust probes, limits to Hollywood films and a black list of certain American exporters. But grow too hard there and the foreign investment on which China depends on jobs and technology, which has plunge From the pandemic, will evaporate. Then there is the Chinese praised control On minerals and so-called rare land used to make electronics. But American companies generally do not buy minerals directly in China. They are rather packed in components sold to American buyers. If Beijing pushes too hard, it will encourage other nations to correspond to Chinese subsidies for mining and treatment.

Find out more: How rare earths play a central role in the American-Chinese trade war Finally, there are financial weapons. During the last trade war, China devalued his currency A little to reduce the cost of its American exports, which were affected by prices between 7.5% and 25%. But the Chinese Yuan should take a huge blow to partially compensate for three -digit prices, which would make extremely expensive imports in China and encourage a massive output of capital while the ordinary Chinese research of the search for means to convert their yuan into dollars or euros. Conversely, if China tried to sell its horde more than $ 760 billion In the obligations of the US Treasury, which would increase interest rates in the United States, which would also increase the value of the Yuan, which makes Chinese exports even more expensive. Again, this is the opposite of what China wants. All this does not mean that China is stuck and at the mercy of the United States, the cliché among economists is that a trade war hurts everyone, and that's right. China can get rid of the United States in one of the many ways I have listed, even if it could injure Beijing more. Or he can largely sit and wait for the American president to implose the economy.

125% prices on the third USS trading partner, which means that everything, from Christmas lights to iPhones to industrial components, will increase so high prices in the United States that it could throw the country in the recession. And, as the prices always do, they will reach the portfolios of poor people more than the rich who can afford higher prices. Democrats and perhaps even retailers encourage consumers to consider prices as a Trump sales tax. This alone will put pressure on the United States to settle, whatever China is doing. And there is one more torsion. Because the United States is now charging at least 125% prices on China and only 10% of prices on goods from everywhere else, there is a huge incentive for Chinese producers to escape prices by shipping goods through a third country. This would greatly reduce money from the price that Trump and other Republicans have to help finance their program.

The two nations have enormous incentives to conclude an agreement which could at least defuse the trade war. The Chinas Ministry of Commerce says it is open to Dialogue and consultation. Trump says he wants to discuss an agreement with XI. To get a positive response, Trump turns to his game book Flattery, calling his Chinese counterpart A proud man, Among other enforcement.

These comments resemble mutual recognition that an attrition trade war is a loser for the two countries.