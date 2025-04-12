Indian and Sri Lankan leaders sign defense, energy pacts-Indo-Pacific defense forum





The Associated Press India and Sri Lanka concluded defense and energy agreements in April 2025 while New Delhi seeks to consolidate his influence in the island nation. India is concerned about the presence of growing China in Sri Lanka, which is on one of the most occupied shipping routes in the worlds in what India considers a part of its strategic backyard. Beijing has provided Sri Lanka billions of dollars in loans for development projects. But the economic collapse of Sri Lankas in 2022 changed the country's priorities and New Delhi intervened with massive financial and material assistance. The agreements result from talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during Modis visit to Colombo in early April. Modi was the first world leader organized by Dissanayake since the Sri Lankan chef took office in September 2024. Among other measures, the leaders inaugurated the construction of a solar power plant of 120 megawatts funded by the Indians, a joint venture between countries. Sri Lanka faced a serious energy shortage in 2022 after being unable to pay oil and coal to supply its electric factories. He set ambitious objectives to reduce his dependence on fossil fuels. Modi praised the defense cooperation agreements and said that the nations would cooperate on security in the Indian Ocean through a regional group called Colombo Security Conclave, which includes the Bangladesh, the Maldives and Maurice. I am grateful to the Dissanayake president for his sensitivity to the interests of the India, said Modi. We believe that we have shared security interests. The safety of the two countries is interconnected and co-dependent. He said India had a special place for Sri Lanka in his first neighborhood policy and fulfilled his neighborhood functions when Sri Lanka was struggling. Modi accepted Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana, the highest price awarded to a foreign leader. Dissanayake said that he had reiterated during talks that the territory of Sri Lankas will not be used for any act that could affect India security or the stability of the regions. China plans to build an oil refinery of $ 3.7 billion near the port of Hambantota, which was taken over by Beijing after Sri Lanka did not reimburse the loan to develop the port.

