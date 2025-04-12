'Give an inch to the intimidator, he will …': China reprimands the approach of the American price – News News

President Donald Trump remains “optimistic” as to the conclusion of an agreement with China despite the fact that the country increases its tariffs on American imports to 125% as a reprisals to the tariff decision of 145% potus.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Friday: “The president clearly indicated that he was open to an agreement with China.” Adding that Trump is “optimistic” as to a potential agreement between the two countries, she noted: “The president … would be graceful if China intended to conclude an agreement with the United States. If China continues to retaliate, it's not good for China. The United States of America is immediately to the administration and the best economy in the world. ”.

Where are the American-Chinese trade negotiations?

Although she also shared with journalists that “very good progress” were made with an anonymous country, she remained silent on the question of knowing if Donald Trump is waiting for China to approach it first. “I will not comment on the communications that occur or may not occur,” she said.

Back to the way a journalist burned Karoline Leavitt on Trump without launching trade discussions with XI. Referring to the President's past comments on the relationship with China, the journalist narrated: “President Trump said he had an excellent relationship with the Chinese XI, he is ready to speak to him directly. Why does the president not pick up the phone and not make this ball? ”

On the contrary, two senior managers of the White House highlighted the question, telling CNN that the republican president was in fact waiting for China to take the first step. It is believed that the Trump administration told Chinese officials for almost two months that President Xi Jinping should request a call from Chef Maga. However, their warnings and their notes were followed by China which increased prices on American imports.

The CNN report also suggested that, as China refuses to retreat and pay attention to the United States's requests for a leader level, the Trump administration expressed its scruples against the Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, as an interlocutor, although he is not part of the inner circle of XI. The United States would have delivered a list of names with which the Trump administrator is ready to engage. However, China has made no decision in favor of the requests of America.

China is coupled with strikes “intimidation behavior” in the United States

Instead, the country has repeatedly raised American prices and Trump, saying that “if the United States really wants to have talks, it should stop its capricious and destructive behavior. For the well-being of the Chinese and the people of the world, for equity and justice of the world order, China will never bow to the maximum pressure of the United States. ”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has continued to criticize the American approach to commercial talks in the press release, adding “in the face of American hegemony and intimidation, remember: give an inch to the intimidator, it will take a mile”. Saying that “the United States must change his approach” to commercial negotiations, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Lin Jian, stressed: “If the United States is determined to fight against a price and a trade war, the response of China will continue until the end.”

Lin also noted that Chinese countermeasures against intimidation behavior were “not only to protect our legitimate rights and interests, but also to protect our legitimate rights and interests … also to respect international rules and order, common interests of countries in the world and international equity and justice.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping previously engaged with Pedro Sanchez of Spain, where he stressed how “there will be no winners in a pricing war, and go against the world to isolate themselves”, the excavation at the American prices. Emphasizing the unity of China and the EU, XI firmly established that they “will resist jointly with unilateral intimidation”.