



Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has become one of the best known conservatives of British politics during the 14 years in power and he would like to return to the green benches of the House of Commons. The Brexiteer veteran has dug a new career as a presenter of new GBs, but he is delighted with the idea of ​​obtaining another chance of providing appropriate conservative policies. Sir Jacob, 55, said: I would like to come back. I think there is a huge amount to do. And I think the next elections could be extremely exciting. He also thinks that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson could have another political act before him. Taking towards that Donald prevails over a dramatic return as American president, he says: I wonder if Boris seated at the house in the Oxfordshire looking at revivification [of] The presidency and thought of Trump, oh my God, I could do that too.

Sir Jacob thinks that many conservatives now regret overthrowing the man who won two mandates as mayor of London, persuaded the country to vote for Brexit in 2016 and presented the 2019 elections. The former business secretary says: I think a lot of conservatives realize how stupid it was to get rid of him. It was as if the Lilliputians tied Gulliver and it was seriously received by the voters who had voted for Boris, not for unknown conservative deputies, and some deputies did not recognize that he could win elections, he could appeal to people. Sir Jacob was in Westminster for one of the most tumultuous eras in modern politics, arriving under David Cameron in 2010 before losing his Somerset seat in 2024 on the Rishi Sunak watch. Despite the victory of the work scale, he is convinced that the country has a conservative majority of small C and he insists that it is absolutely essential that the Tories and Nigel Farages Reform UK work together before the next elections. I hope that the two parties realized that the fact of arguing between us and to let the work have a large majority is not intelligent, is not a good way to work, is not in the interest of the country, he says. He has not yet decided whether cooperation should involve an electoral pact as the SDP and the Liberals did in the 1980s or if it should be informal as work and the Luts have done in the last elections.

But he wants to make sure that the Sir Keir Starmers party does not benefit from another term to power. The work is vulnerable, he maintains, because he won his landslide with only 34% of the votes; The conservatives won 24% and reform 14%. This encourages him to think that he could be out of government in one term. He says: It is not a criticism of the first past, I mean, you win, you lose it, but they did not win it with a large number of people who voted with enthusiasm the work; They won it with a surprisingly weak share of the vote and they are now, if we believe the surveys, very unpopular. Above all, he thinks that the spectacle of work in power will concentrate the spirits, claiming that the governments were very worse than anyone who was waiting for, in particular in its economic policy and in its ease of justification towards people like farmers, people in business that do not naturally vote for work, and even retirees. Despite his aversion to leftist policies, in Westminster, the former chief of communes was known for his warm friendships. He believes that good people end up with different political opinions and that there is no monopoly on knowledge. Remembering friends on work benches, he says: Although I have not seen him recently, I really liked getting to know Jess Phillips, who, I think, is a very effective political operator. I think of a highly personal level of Ed Miliband. At a political level, I think that the most dangerous man in the country, but he is fundamentally decent and he is in politics for the right reasons. He does not expect David Miliband once the darling on labor law to make a spectacular return. I think his time has passed, he said. Boris was forced to go out while David Miliband went in a little breath and I think it's different. Sir Jacob shares Mr. Johnsons convinces that Great Britain should continue to stand with Ukraine while the country is fighting to defend its sovereignty against the Russian invaders. I think we should support Ukrainians and provide them as much weapons as possible, and military information and so on and not drop them, he said. Russia could spend a long time, but Russia probably cannot continue forever. I think it is important that we allow Ukraine to decide what he wants to do rather than trying to force them to a solution of our conception. The former president of the European research group does not regret Great Britain leaves the European Union. He is more and more convinced that the best future of nations is outside the block. We save billions of pounds each year as the EU budget becomes bigger than we had to pay, he said. The American prices of the British faces would be twice as high if we were part of the EU, he notes, adding: we have the possibility of obtaining free trade with the United States if it was ready to cope with a little chlorinated chicken. It seems to me a very small price to pay. He admits having looked at American politics with absolute fascination. Trump, he says, does what he promised his voters that he would do and many politicians did not do it. The father of six, who gave television cameras access to his family life for Discovery + Reality Show meet the rees-moggs last December, would not hesitate to recommend a career in politics to his own children if they have the right temperament. Oh, politics is a great career, he said. It is really very interesting and it is very important. I would highly recommend a political career as long as children are with thick skin because it is fun if you are with thick skin; It is not bruised if you are with thick skin, you take the rough with the smooth. If you are a sensitive soul policy is probably not for you. His house in London is a few minutes walk from Westminster, but his life is no longer governed by the signal to rush to a vote. I don't have to listen to one of the Pavlovs dogs waiting for the bell, he points out. But it is clear how he will decide if he wants to go to the elections again. The conservatives must show that they are serious again, he said. And I think Kemi does a good job.

