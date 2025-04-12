Politics
American prices could be a boon for Turkey, exporters say that DW 04/12/2025
“I have great relations with a man by the name of Erdogan,” said President of the United States Donald Trump last week. “I love him and he loves me. We never had a problem.”
But his statement on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was not quite true. Relations between the two leaders have sometimes been heavy. In October 2019, Trump threatened to “destroy and completely erase the Turkish economy” if the country did not obey its wishes militarily. In a letter to Erdogan later this month, Trump called him to make a “good deal” concerning military tensions in the region, again warning the Turkish chief that he would ruin the country's economy if he judged him.
Over the past six years, Turkey has taken financial blows, it will losing a considerable value. In March 2007, an American dollar was worth around 1.30 Turkish Lira, while in October 2019, it was worth 5.79, and today, it is worth 38.06 Lira.
Although Trump has indeed damaged the Turkish economy with previous sanctions, the two leaders seem to be better understood today than they have done in the past. This can be highlighted, but the fact that Turkey was one of the countries least affected by Trump's new pricing policies, with a tariff of 10% now imposed on Turkish goods. The 90 -day Trump break on prices and the general reduction to 10% for all countries, except China, have now put other countries at the same level as Turkey at the moment.
A new opportunity?
Although the European response to the prices has been negative, representatives of Turkish companies see them as an opportunity rather than a crisis. They seem convinced that with the right trade policy, Turkey can benefit from the new situation.
The prices could help Turkish exporters, in particular to obtain an advantage in the highly competitive American market, according to Blent Aymen, vice-president of the association of Mediterranean Furniture, Paper and Forest Products Exporters. “The United States has been our burning market for three years. Our exports are increasing every month. The intensification of the tariff war allows Turkey to obtain market share in American sectors such as chemicals, cars, furniture and electronics. We have to make good use of this advantage,” said Aymen.
Trade between Turkey and the United States amounts to more than $ 30 billion (26.4 billion). After Germany, the United States is the second most important trading partner in Turkey. Turkish exports to the United States have increased on average by 16% in the past five years, while US exports to Turkey have increased by 9%. According to the assembly of Turkish exporters, the country exported goods worth $ 21.1 billion (18.6 billion) to Germany in 2023 and earned around $ 14.8 billion in exports to the United States. According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, exports to the United States increased to $ 16.3 billion at the end of 2024.
The turkey mainly exports chemicals, automotive parts, clothing, carpets and electronics in the United States. It is more than half of his United States cotton for textiles which then end up being exported to the same country.
Trump's high prices against China and the European Union could increase the visibility of Turkish products on the American market, said Seref Fayat, a textile commissioner at the Union of Chambers and the exchange of raw materials in Turkey. “We must act quickly now. We can use the problems that China, Vietnam and Cambodia will probably have to our advantage.”
Turkey's commercial policy criticism
Fayat is optimistic about the future of trade with Trump America. “I do not expect Turkey to be negatively affected by the new situation,” he said, adding that he would suggest negotiating a limited trade without a price with the United States. “This is a very important opportunity. However, we must closely monitor how our most important trading partner, the EU, will be affected by American tariff policy,” he warned.
But some in Türkiye are still only carefully optimistic. Although the potential is there, many Turkish companies are not yet ready to take advantage of it, said Murat Akyz, former president of Istanbul Chemicals and Chemical Products Exporters Association. “I see the new American pricing policy as an excellent opportunity for Turkey. At the same time, I think that exporters in Türkiye are not sufficiently prepared.” In the past, many opportunities have not been exploited because “no sustainable trade policy has been pursued,” he added.
Fayat also sees potential problems, such as limited access to Turkish products in the United States due to a lack of shopping centers and warehouses. “Although Trump announced these prices a long time ago, we unfortunately did not make the necessary preparations,” he said.
A potential production center
In addition to exports, Turkey could be established as a strategic player in another field: as a place of production for Asian companies. Inviting Chinese companies to make their products in Türkiye would help them avoid high customs tasks, for example. The geopolitical situation as a bridge between the East and the West could promote such an arrangement.
“We must explain to these countries, in particular China, the advantages of moving production in Türkiye,” said Akyz. “We must actively promote investments in this country. With its infrastructure and its qualified work potential, Turkey is well positioned for this. The Ministry of Commerce in particular has a role to play here.”
This article was initially written in German.
