The Congress Challenge: Talk to the BJP voter

The Congress Party met for the AICC session this week at a critical time, in a context of bracing. The moment when the BJP led by Narendra Modi in his third mandate in power at the center seems to have, thanks to a round of victories at the level of the state, recognized the political momentum he lost after having failed to obtain a pure and simple majority in the polls of Lok Sabha. The Ahmedabad backdrop in Gujarat, a state in which the congress has been out of power for three decades, where the BJP has established an almost total domination, with seven victories consecutive to the Assembly, and after having won all the seats in the 2014 and 2019 polls of Lok Sabha, and in 2024, which ceded the Congress to one seat. This moment in this context called on the main opposition party of India to use the conclave to look inside, honestly and without home, and to find ideas that could become a plan to break its long decline and its deadline. To create a new vocabulary to speak to voters who have deserted it and affect the spirits and hearts of those who can be courted even if they vote for the BJP. Discussions and political resolution in Ahmedabad support some signs of rethink, but there have been too many examples of self-félicitations, too few soul echoes. In Ahmedabad, of course, the Congress spoke of the BJP hatred policy and its capture of institutions, attacks on minorities, the rise in crony capital and electoral fraud in the Maharashtra. He also talked about his own commitment to social justice and defined his nationalism. He reiterated his allegiance to secularism but also invented national harmony to avoid the baggage of abdications which increases the old mandate. Until now, the congress continues to dodge the formidable challenges it has faced. Since Mandal gave birth to new parties and reshaped the dominant national current in the 1990s, the Congress looked like a reluctant vote of social justice. He has work to do to persuade the voters that he does not only plead in favor of the caste census to flare up the homogenizing Hindutva project of the BJP. The Congress Challenge is sharpened by the fact that the Mandir party continues to make breakthroughs in the Mandal district. Also on nationalism, a board that the BJP has made, Congress faces a difficult task of resuscitation and resuscitation. One of its most difficult challenges, however, will be to save secularism, in a diversified and multi-religious democracy, at the BJP attempts, most of the time, to label it the appeasement of the minority. Simple semantics will not. The story continues below this announcement As important as the message is the machine. The congress challenge lies in organizational renewal, from top to bottom. Against an opponent like the BJP, the Congress Management must be much more committed, much more agile. His Padyatra model is innovative and burns the image of leaders but leaves little beyond dust in its wake. Leadership cannot afford to work irregularly, at will. It is not an option for a party stuck at 19 to 20% of the share of votes, and which must reconquer voters who, over the decades, move away from it. Even if he opposes the BJP, the congress must reach the division lines and start a conversation with the voters of the BJP. Ahmedabad supervises in the long term.

