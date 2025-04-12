



The geopolitical event that changes the situation last week was the collapse close to the immense 29 TN market in American public debt, threatening the stability of the American and global financial system and the status of security of dollar assets.

The American president boasted as the collapse took place that the world leaders were queuing to kiss his ass. Twelve hours later, he was in the same humiliating position as the British Prime Minister of the time, Liz Truss, found herself after her mini-budget tax spraying in 2022. The markets had forced him to take a break for 90 days the swing range of reciprocal rates that he announced on what he proclaimed on the day of the release; Instead, he lowered them all, prohibit this on China, at 10%.

The markets signed up, but the release had boomeranges. Trump was imprisoned. He and his sycophants insisted that everything was part of a large plan. Non-sensitive, it is embarrassed economically and politically.

He does not dare to risk replacing the same rates when the break ends without risking a crisis in American debt even worse. Worse, he killed the prospect that the rest of the world to buy the avalanche of the new American government debt will result from the huge tax reductions he provides in the fall. The United States Federal Reserve has been forced to reassure markets, which are always weak, that it will do everything necessary to ensure their stability another sign of the way in which the power escaped from Trump.

The EU, Great Britain and other capitalist democracies of the law now have the balance of advantages. But they must recognize it and work together to capitalize on the opportunity, rather than on each pursuit for the most advantageous agreement possible in their limited national interest.

It is a time when the national interest is the best prosecuted while remaining together. The situation remains dangerous. The average USS rate, including 145% on Chinese imports, is the highest for a century. China, with its technological and financial power, plus the lever effect on key raw materials, is on maneuvers, trying to put itself at the center of a new order.

Democracies must find a common front over the next 90 days as an exercise in limiting damage, then go beyond to shape a new commercial order of the ruins of the old but necessarily without the United States. Likewise, they must have their eyes wide open on China. Although it must be engaged, it is not a benevolent power. It is rather the Lynchpin of what the author Anne Applebaum called Autocracy Inc, a network of countries whose Russia whose goal is to undermine democratic societies, human rights and political pluralism.

Brexiters Brexiters are deliberately ignorant of the damage they have caused and today's realities because Donald Trump will complain loudly, but the EU must be a European vehicle for the future task. Its current position is an excellent starting point. His goal is to remove all prices and, although it is ready to negotiate complaints of real American exchange and to buy more American gas, he will use his weight to resist US extraterritorial claims on sovereignty, tax policies or regulations, calmly reserving the right for targeted reprisals if necessary. He will certainly defend EU product standards in all areas of digital food services. And it is open to a closer commercial relationship with Canada.

But the EU must use the 90-day break to go beyond and ambitiously train a coalition of the desire to create a global pact so as not to pursue the beggar commercial policies, and to launch the basis of a world customs union. He would recruit from the G20, extending the invitation to Asias Trans Pacific Partnership, Gulf Cooperation Council, South America Mercosur and the Customs Union of South Africa. This could be done in parallel with the World Trade Organization (WTO) as a new World Customs Union Council, which ultimately aimed at extending any agreement to common technical and safety standards, and perhaps using the WTO to control its rules and arbitrate disputes. China could join if it accepted the rules.

Being outside the EU, Great Britain cannot be the main playmaker in this effort, but that must indicate that he will play Ball and initiate what he can. Rachel Reeves, writing in the observer this week, reports a first step in this direction.

To be effective, Great Britain is expected to ally with the EU in its negotiations with Trump and opt for a much larger trade agreement with the EU to include an agreement on technical standards that Timorous to unveil during the joint summit of the United Kingdom in May, even suggesting Gordon Brown, to indicate the international for its role in the cause.

Any doubt must be dissipated by the figures. The project of the conditions of the United Kingdom's trade agreement is pathetic: minimum concessions from the United States while the United Kingdom is forced to shrink its red lines on food standards, product regulations and digital services. The independent economy of the forecounder frontier believes that the impact of American prices will reduce the GDP of the United Kingdom by 0.7%, while a deeper agreement with the EU could rather increase GDP by 1.5%, despite the American rates.

So what is it? Bringing down a trump struck with a third-order trade agreement on which he will boast that Great Britain has embraced her ass? Or make a common cause with the EU to stimulate our growth and shape a new global free trade architecture?

