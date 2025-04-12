Trump's changing tariffs cause panic and paralysis





Natalie Sherman

BBC News

New York

A few days after Richard Medina went to get a smartphone to beat new prices, the United States announced that the devices would be exempt from functions

When his camera has stopped working on his iPhone recently, the New Yorker Richard Medina has not waste time. With the threat of price increases fed on smartphones, he quickly called his phone company for a new one.

“I said,” We have to change this now “,” recalls the 43 -year -old man. “Take care of that.”

This decision was a sign of the pressure that increases in the United States, where households are shaken by what could be an amazing price, and even the possible shortages launched by the radical prices that US President Donald Trump announced this month.

Some are trying to refuel. Others say that they feel paralyzed by the changes, which have quickly come, or hope that Trump will change their minds and inverse – not a completely unreasonable hope given the rapid policy changes.

Trump, faced with the financial market revolt on his last rates, has already changed his plans several times.

First, it reduced the tasks that had been planned on certain countries, such as the European Union, in what was described as a 90 -day break.

Then, while the market disorders continued, he exempted smartphones and other tasks electronics, announcing the Cup a few days after Mr. Medina felt pressure to make a purchase.

“I cannot follow the president. Each day is something new,” said Anna Woods, 42, who recently received a message from her son's summer camp warning that prices could affect the price of standard equipment such as T-shirts.

The 42 -year -old man, who works in legal operations, says that she is nervous but clear how to proceed.

“I just have the impression that we live in uncertain moments,” she said, adding: “I need to shop … everything goes up.”

Anna Woods is concerned about summer camp fees for her son

The latest prices include a 10% tax on the vast majority of imports – and a right of 145% of the eyes on goods from China, which is the third largest import supplier in the United States after the European Union and Mexico and a key source of essentials such as smartphones, shoes and umbrellas.

The measures followed the previous orders which added 25% of samples from cars, steel, aluminum and certain goods from Canada and Mexico.

In all, Trump's orders have pushed the average effective rate rate on imports in the United States at the highest level for more than a century.

In stores, the immediate impact has been limited, as many companies have stored certain products in anticipation of certain prices.

But prices should largely lead to higher prices in the coming months, especially for items such as clothing, leather items, electronics and toys, many of which are made in China.

Yale's budget laboratory provides that clothing prices could rise by more than 60% in the short term; Basic pharmaceutical products could fall by 12% and food prices increased by 2.6%.

All in all, the typical American family faces a leap in the costs of around $ 4,700 due to the new taxes, if the purchasing models remain the same, he believes.

Jamie Casey monitors prices and worries about the future

“I am extremely worried about it,” said 38-year-old mother Jamie Casey, one of the more than a dozen people shopping on a target in Brooklyn a recent afternoon that shared their reflections with the BBC on prices.

She was in the store that picks up the formula – and a few fringes and outfits for her daughter, who has not yet turned one.

“I wouldn't say that I still buy panic, but I am interested in the way it happens.”

Large retailers led to a visits in the weeks preceding Trump's pricing announcement, according to the research company to place.AI, while purchases like Walmart and Target have increased considerably in immediate consequences, according to data followed by Consumeredge.

There has also been an increase in American purchases on the Amazon electronic commerce platform, where Chinese sellers dominate, CEO Andy Jassy said recently at CNBC.

“I do not know if we can necessarily conclude that it is the purchase of panic, but there seems to be a large storage behavior,” said Michael Gunther, responsible for ideas at Consumeredge, noting that two separate data sets used by the company have shown a collection.

Cristina Montoya said that she had bought additional canned food and frozen fruits, a little at the same time for a few months, concerned about possible price increases, in particular as a retiree dependent on a fixed income.

“You never used to doing your nervous purchases,” said the 74 -year -old man. “I feel like you should buy a lot of things because you don't know what's going to happen.”

Cristina Montoya is with fixed income and worries about uncertainty

The dynamics added to pricing disorders.

Last week, as the measures went into force, some companies began to introduce pricing supplements, while others suddenly canceled the expeditions of China, not wanting to risk being unable to recover the cost of tasks.

The disturbance has the potential to cause short-term shortages in the United States of articles where China dominates supply, such as babies, coloring books and parasols, macquarie analysts noted this week.

Analysts say that the management of consumer purchases is likely to prove temporary, or an acceleration of transactions that would have taken place anyway.

If price increases are starting to reach, many economists expect the Americans to opt for cheaper substitutes, delay purchases or have simply passed – a decline with major consequences for a economy motivated by consumer spending.

Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist of Nationwide, plans that the US economy will only increase by 0.5% this year, and the unemployment rate will increase to 5% – the highest level since 2021 in the middle of the cocvid.

Other companies, such as JP Morgan, provide for a pure and simple recession.

“In terms of consumer, it becomes a little delicate,” said Bostjancic.

“We could see consumption expenses be strong in March and April, but it is just because of this increase before the price,” she added. “In the future, consumer spending will be lower.”

On surveys, fears of the economy and price increases evade, even if hiring has been solid and inflation has cooled at 2.4% in March, compared to 2.8% in February.

Some people who were shopping in New York said it seemed like a lifestyle could end.

Louis Lopez, elevator mechanic in New York, said that he was so worried about the economy that he had started to crush in cash under the mattress. But he also had provision bags with new work clothes and a pair of Nike sneakers for the summer.

“You might as well buy it now … while you have it,” said the 56 -year -old man. “It will change everything for everyone.”

