Trump authorizes soldiers to take control of public land along the southern border





Friday evening, President Trump authorized the soldiers to take control of a band of public land along the southern border.

The president justified the use of soldiers saying that the United States is “attacked by various threats”.

“The complexity of the current situation requires that our soldiers play a more direct role in securing our southern border than in the recent past,” said order.

A memorandum published by the White House directs the Secretaries of Defense, the Interior, Agriculture and Internal Security to transfer the jurisdiction of the federal land along the southern border to the Ministry of Defense.

The order details that the military will be responsible for building a border wall and implementing detection and surveillance equipment. But the military's mandate is wide and defined as “reasonably necessary and appropriate activities to accomplish the mission”.

The order refers to the Roosevelt reserve, a strip of land along the border passing through California, New Mexico and Arizona.

The Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is responsible for starting with the gradual implementation of the military on limited sections of public land. But Hegseth has the power to extend beyond that in any public land on the southern border.

During a meeting of the cabinet with Mr. Trump this week, the secretary of the Department of Internal Security, Kristi Noem, praised a small number of illegal passages on the southern border. Noem said that for the second consecutive month, the United States broke the record for the smallest number of border meetings.

Trump made an executive stroke, when he took office in January to start reshaping federal immigration and border policies. On the first day, he declared a national emergency on the southern border.

In March, the government's preliminary data obtained by CBS News showed that the number of migrants illegally crossing the South American border in the first full month of Mr. Trump plunged to a level not seen in at least 25 years.

