Trump adds price exemptions for smartphones, computers and other electronic devices





After more than a week of folding prices on products imported from China, the Trump administration published a rule on Friday evening which spared smartphones, computers, semiconductors and other electronics from certain costs, in a significant rupture for technological companies like Apple and Dell and the prices of iphones and other consumption electronics.

A message published Friday evening by customs and the protection of American borders included a long list of products that would not face the reciprocal prices that President Trump has imposed in recent days on Chinese products as part of a aggravation of the trade war. Exclusions would also apply to modems, routers, flash discs and other technological goods, which are not largely made in the United States.

Exemptions are not a complete stay. Other prices will always apply to electronics and smartphones. The Trump administration had applied a 20% tariff on Chinese products earlier this year for what the administration declared the role of countries in the fentanyl trade. And the administration could further increase the prices for semiconductors, a vital element of smartphones and other electronics.

The movements were the first major exemptions for Chinese goods, which would have vast implications for the American economy if they persist. Technology giants such as Apple and Nvidia would largely bypass punitive taxes that could reduce their profits. Consumers, some of whom rushed to buy iphones last week would avoid significant potential price increases on smartphones, computers and other gadgets. And exemptions could alleviate additional inflation and calm the agitation that many fears were feared could lead to a recession.

Price relief was also the last switch to Mr. Trumps' effort to rewrite world trade in order to stimulate American manufacturing. The factories that produce iPhones, laptops and other electronics are deeply rooted in Asia, in particular in China, and are unlikely to move without a galvanization force such as the steep taxes that the Trump administration had proposed.

It is difficult to know if there is an achievement in the administration which reworked the American economy is a Gargantusen effort, said Matthew Slaughter, the dean of the Tuck School of Business in Dartmouth.

Electronic exemptions apply to all countries, not just in China.

However, any relief for the electronics industry can be short-lived because the Trump administration is preparing another commercial survey linked to national security on semiconductors. This will also apply to certain downstream products such as electronics, as many semiconductors enter the United States within other devices, said a person familiar with the case. These surveys previously led to additional prices.

Karoline Leavitt, White House spokesperson, said in a statement on Saturday that Trump was still determined to see more of these products and components produced at the national level. President Trump has clearly indicated that America cannot count on China to make critical technologies and that in its direction, technological companies are jostling in the manufacture of their manufacture in the United States as soon as possible, she said.

A senior administration official, speaking in the background because they were not allowed to speak publicly, said that Friday exemptions aimed to maintain the supply of semiconductors, a fundamental technology used in smartphones, cars, toaster and dozens of other products. Many peak semiconductors are made abroad, such as in Taiwan.

Paul Ashworth, chief economist in North America for the capital economy, said this decision represents a partial de -escalation by President Trumps Trade War with China.

He said the 20 types of products that were exempt on Friday represent almost a quarter of American imports from China. Other Asian countries would be even more important winners, he said. If the prices of these countries are revealed again, the exemption will cover 64% of American imports from Taiwan, 44% of Malaysia imports and almost a third of imports from Vietnam and Thailand, he said.

The changes punctuated a wild week during which Mr. Trump returned back many prices he presented on April 2, which he called on the Liberation Day. His so-called reciprocal rates had introduced taxes that would reach up to 40% on products imported from certain nations. After the equity and bond markets plunged, Trump reversed the course and said that he would arouse the samples for 90 days.

China was the only exception to Mr. Trump's relief because Beijing has chosen to retaliate against American rates with samples. Instead of taking a price break on Chinese imports, Trump increased them to 145% and has shown no desire to save companies from these costs. In return, China said on Friday that it increased its prices on American products at 125%.

This has sent actions of many technological companies in free fall. More than four days of negotiation, Apple's assessment, which is about 80% of its iPhones in China, dropped $ 773 billion.

For the moment, Mr. Trumps moderation is a major relief for a technological industry that has spent months making fun of the president. Meta, Amazon and several technological leaders donated millions of people to President Trumps Inauguration, stood behind him while he was sworn in in January and promised to invest billions of dollars in the United States to support him.

Tim Cook, managing director of apples, was at the forefront of the Trump industry court. He donated $ 1 million to the inauguration of Mr. Trumps and then visited the White House to commit that Apple would spend $ 500 billion in the United States over the next four years.

The strategy repeated Mr. Cooks' tactics during the first quarter of Mr. Trumps. To trigger requests that Apple begins to make his products in the United States rather than in China, Mr. Cook cultivated a personal relationship with the president who helped Apple win exemptions on prices for his iPhones, smart watches and laptops.

It was not clear if Mr. Cook could get a similar break this time, and the prices offered by Mr. Trump were more serious. While the Trump administration increased its taxes on Chinese products, Wall Street analysts said that Apple may have to increase the price of its $ 1,000 $ 1,000.

The threat of higher price of the iPhone prompted some Americans to rush into Apple stores to buy new phones. Others ran to buy computers and tablets made in China.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

Apples iPhone quickly became a symbol of tit-tray on prices with China. On Sunday, trade secretary, Howard Lunick, appeared on CBSS Face The Nation and said that the prices would lead to an army of millions and millions of people in small, small screws to make iPhones in the United States. Leavitt said later in the week that Trump thought that the United States had the resources necessary to make iPhones for Apple.

Apple has invested $ 500 billion here in the United States, she said. So, if Apple did not think that the United States could do it, it would probably not have set up this big piece of change.

Apple was faced with questions on moving iPhone manufacturing in the United States for more than a decade. In 2011, President Obama asked Steve Jobs, co-founder of apples, which it would take to make the best-selling product of the company in the United States rather than in China. In 2016, Trump also pressure on Apple to change his position.

Mr. Cook remained firm in his commitment to China and said that the United States did not have enough manufacturing workers qualified to compete with China.

In the United States, you may have a tool engineers meeting, and I'm not sure I can fill the room, he said at the end of 2017. In China, you could fill several football fields.

Additional prices on semiconductors and other electronic devices may occur in the coming weeks or months. The administration indicated that it envisages such prices under a legal law known as article 232, alongside other prices on imported pharmaceutical products.

The president has already used the status to put a 25% rate on steel, aluminum and imported cars, and weighs similar stages for imported wood and copper. All these sectors have received exemptions from the so-called reciprocal rates that the president announced on April 2.

Addressing journalists the next day, the president said that other rates on fleas would begin very soon, adding that the administration also envisaged prices on pharmaceutical products. Announce well that in the near future, he said. It is being examined at the moment.

The other prices that the Trump administration applied through article 232 surveys were set at 25% much lower than the 145% rate currently in place for many products from China.

Maggie Haberman contributed the reports.

