The portrait of Donald Trump's fist pump replaces Barack Obama in the White House





US President Donald Trump replaced the official portrait of former President Barack Obama in the big corridor of the White House with a painting of himself surviving an assassination attempt.

The 78 -year -old republican president moved the portrait of Obama, who was unveiled in 2022 by the president of the time, Joe Biden, in a new place previously occupied by the portrait of George W. Bush. The portrait of Bush, in turn, was moved to the stairs.

Trump's new portrait represents him with his fist raised to the challenge, immediately after the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. This image, as well as Trump's rallying cry of “Fight, Fight, Fight”, have become a decisive moment in his presidential campaign. The White House announced the change with a brief video on the X social media platform, accompanied by legend “some new works in the White House”.

Some new works at the White House Pic.twitter.com/l6u5u7k82t

The White House (@Whitehouse) April 11, 2025

This decision highlights the long -standing rivalry between Trump and Obama, which dates back to Trump's presidential campaign in 2016. Trump launched his campaign by pushing the false theory of the “Birther” conspiracy on Obama citizenship, inciting Obama to make him laugh several times, including during the White House correspondent association dinner in 2011.

Presidential portraits are a tradition dating from George Washington, with the official portrait of the president often exposed to the White House or loaned to the National Portrait Gallery. These portraits are generally oil paintings, although photography is increasingly used. The historic association of the White House has facilitated the acquisition of portraits of presidents and the first ladies since 1965.

Trump's decision to replace the portrait of Obama with his is unusual, because most of the presidents are waiting for them to leave the office before their portraits are hung on the White House. However, Trump never hesitated to promote himself, recently displaying a golden frame version of his mugshot outside the oval office and a bronze sculpture of his reaction to the assassination attempt at his Mar-A-Lago residence.

The Director of Communications of the White House, Steven Cheung, responded to the review of the moving, saying to a critic of “pipe Down, Moron”. On X. rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of Trump, praised the new portrait, republishing a comparison side by side and writing much better “.

Much better. https://t.co/0osfvrbr7h

Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) April 11, 2025

The portrait of Obama was not the only one to move during the recent redecoration. The portrait of George W. Bush has been transferred to the stairs, while Trump's own portrait takes the place traditionally reserved for the most recent official presidential portrait. In particular, former President Joe Biden does not yet have an official portrait, because the process generally occurs after a president has left his duties.

It is not the first time that Trump has made the headlines of his portrait actions. Last month, he demanded the withdrawal of a painting of himself from the colorado state house, which was then removed. In January, a portrait of former joint staff chiefs Mark Many disappeared from a dedicated wall of the Pentagon.

According to tradition, the portraits of the white house hall are the most recent presidents, but it is not a strict and fast rule. The president can order the curator to reorganize portraits, as Trump did. During his first mandate, Trump moved the portraits of former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Trump's own official portrait from his first mandate was to be revealed during the mandate of his successor, but he is not clear when he is revealed.

